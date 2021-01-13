The local machine tool industry is forecast to see a recovery this year, with annual production value likely to increase 15 to 20 percent, the Taiwan Machine Tool & Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) said yesterday.
“A survey of our members showed that they are cautiously optimistic about 2021,” association chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) told a news conference in Taipei. “We are expecting annual growth of 15 to 20 percent.”
The machinery industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.
Photo: Lin Jing-hua, Taipei Times
Domestic manufacturers last month exported US$206 million in machine tools, up 9.3 percent month-on-month, but down 18.2 percent year-on-year, association data showed.
Cumulative exports for machine tool products last year were US$215.4 million, down 29.7 percent from 2019, association data showed.
However, the market is beginning to turn a corner, Hsu said.
“The worst is behind us,” Hsu said. “Demand is returning both from China and the United States.”
Hsu said that he expects the machinery component segment to rebound next quarter and the sale of machine tools in the third quarter of this year.
However, three potential uncertainties demand vigilance: fluctuations in raw material prices, shortages in cargo containers and the strengthening of the New Taiwan dollar against the US dollar, he said.
“We need the help of the government in stabilizing the prices of raw materials such as copper, iron and aluminum,” Hsu said, adding that he hoped government-owned shipping companies would “help out” by prioritizing freight space for local manufacturers.
However, he declined to give the government any recommendations for stabilizing the NT dollar.
“We have no comment on the NT dollar, as we do not want Taiwan to be labeled a ‘currency manipulator,’” Hsu said.
Last month, the US Department of the Treasury added Taiwan to its currency “monitoring list,” the first time that Taiwan has appeared on the list since 2017.
The NT dollar yesterday rose 0.01 percent to NT$28.481 in Taipei trading.
China last year bought the most Taiwanese machine tools, accounting for 35.1 percent of the total, followed by the US (12.7 percent), association data showed.
Turkey accounted for 7.7 percent of total exports, up 82 percent from 2019, the data showed.
“We can expect further growth from new markets such as Turkey and Russia,” Hsu said. “We hope that state-run banks can help out with loans for buyers in those countries.”
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
RIPPLE EFFECTS: Diminished supply, which has for the past few months affected auto firms worldwide, might prove to be a short-term issue due to COVID-19, an expert said A widening global shortage of semiconductors for auto parts is forcing major auto companies to halt or slow vehicle production just as they were recovering from COVID-19 pandemic-related factory shutdowns. Officials at Volkswagen AG, Ford Motor Co, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV, Toyota Motor Corp and Nissan Motor Co all say they have been hit by the shortage and been forced to delay production of some models in order to keep other factories running. “This is absolutely an industry issue,” Toyota spokesman Scott Vazin said in an e-mail on Friday. “We are evaluating the supply constraint of semiconductors and developing countermeasures to minimize
RECORD YEAR: The firm reported NT$48.5 billion in revenue for last year, an 8.51 percent increase over the previous year, driven in part by work-from-home trends NAND flash memory controller supplier Phison Electronics Corp (群聯電子) on Saturday held a beam-raising ceremony for its new phase-five facility in the Guangyuan Science Park (廣源科學園區) in Miaoli County’s Jhunan Township (竹南). Phison plans to finish the nearly NT$1.4 billion (US$49.2 million) plant in the third quarter and begin operations by the end of September, the Chinese-language Web site cnYES.com reported on Saturday. The facility is expected to increase space by more than 13,000 ping (42,975m2), which would be mainly used for research and development (R&D) and inventory management for 5G related products, cnYES reported. Phison said it plans to recruit 1,500 to
If Apple Inc is going to make a success of its car project, it has to target the US$230 billion luxury auto market. Doing so might be the only way to keep investors happy. However, displacing 125-year-old incumbents like Mercedes-Benz would not be straightforward. The iPhone maker has reignited efforts to build its own vehicle, Reuters reported last month, although it is at least five years away from production, Bloomberg News revealed on Thursday. Since the project started in 2014, Apple has undergone numerous false starts, laying off hundreds of staff in 2016 and 2019, as costs ballooned and the focus shifted