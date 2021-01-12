Taiwan Business Quick Take

Staff writer





EQUITIES

Foreigners buy more shares

Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$63.46 billion (US$2.23 billion) of shares after they bought a net NT$44.21 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors were Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three sold were Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd (長榮海運), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Li Peng Enterprise Co (力鵬), the exchange said in a statement. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.7 trillion, or 46.12 percent of total market capitalization, it said.

CHIPMAKERS

UMC warns of delays

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) said it and a small number of customers could encounter adjustments to wafer shipment dates, after an abnormality on Saturday caused a power outage in its gas insulated switchgear equipment that led to a short-term electrical interruption at two of its fabs in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). In a statement posted on the company’s Web site on Sunday, UMC said that it “will closely monitor the situation and update the latest shipment status to customers accordingly if this happens.”

AUTO PARTS

Laster posts record revenue

Automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech Co Ltd (麗清科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$509 million for last month, the highest in the company’s history on the back of strong seasonal demand and a continuing recovery in China. Consolidated revenue was up 6.83 percent month-on-month and 19.95 percent year-on-year. For the whole of last year, cumulative revenue increased 5.61 percent to NT$4.35 billion, the company said in a statement. Laster attributed the annual growth to rising shipments of LED lighting modules and headlight control modules, as major auto brands move toward new energy vehicles, electric vehicles and smart technologies.

RESTAURANTS

Tai Tong revenue surges

Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團) yesterday posted revenue of NT$415.38 million for last month, up 11.8 percent month-on-month and 1.36 percent year-on-year. The company, which operates Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理) and five other restaurant chains, said that last month’s revenue boosted its fourth-quarter to a record-high of NT$1.2 billion, up 4.4 percent year-on-year. Cumulative revenue for last year fell 5.89 percent year-on-year to NT$4.61 billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, it said in a statement.

TECHNOLOGY

CloudMile raises US$10m

CloudMile Ltd (萬里雲互聯), a start-up focused on artificial intelligence and cloud services, yesterday announced that it had raised US$10 million in B round funding, which would allow the four-year-old firm to strengthen its research and development, recruit international talent and expand in overseas markets, such as Malaysia and Indonesia. The latest funding round was spearheaded by Substance Capital, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm. CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本), Black Marble Capital Management Co (萬豐資本), and an investment fund set up by Yuanta Asia Investment Ltd (元大亞洲投資), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) and the Institute for Information Industry (資策會) also participated in the funding round, CloudMile said.