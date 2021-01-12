EQUITIES
Foreigners buy more shares
Foreign investors last week bought a net NT$63.46 billion (US$2.23 billion) of shares after they bought a net NT$44.21 billion the previous week, the Taiwan Stock Exchange said yesterday. The top three shares bought by foreign investors were Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), United Microelectronics Corp (聯電) and AU Optronics Corp (友達光電), while the top three sold were Evergreen Marine Corp (Taiwan) Ltd (長榮海運), Pegatron Corp (和碩) and Li Peng Enterprise Co (力鵬), the exchange said in a statement. As of Friday last week, the market capitalization of shares held by foreign investors was NT$21.7 trillion, or 46.12 percent of total market capitalization, it said.
CHIPMAKERS
UMC warns of delays
United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電) said it and a small number of customers could encounter adjustments to wafer shipment dates, after an abnormality on Saturday caused a power outage in its gas insulated switchgear equipment that led to a short-term electrical interruption at two of its fabs in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區). In a statement posted on the company’s Web site on Sunday, UMC said that it “will closely monitor the situation and update the latest shipment status to customers accordingly if this happens.”
AUTO PARTS
Laster posts record revenue
Automotive lighting module maker Laster Tech Co Ltd (麗清科技) yesterday posted revenue of NT$509 million for last month, the highest in the company’s history on the back of strong seasonal demand and a continuing recovery in China. Consolidated revenue was up 6.83 percent month-on-month and 19.95 percent year-on-year. For the whole of last year, cumulative revenue increased 5.61 percent to NT$4.35 billion, the company said in a statement. Laster attributed the annual growth to rising shipments of LED lighting modules and headlight control modules, as major auto brands move toward new energy vehicles, electric vehicles and smart technologies.
RESTAURANTS
Tai Tong revenue surges
Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (瓦城泰統集團) yesterday posted revenue of NT$415.38 million for last month, up 11.8 percent month-on-month and 1.36 percent year-on-year. The company, which operates Thai Town Cuisine (瓦城泰式料理) and five other restaurant chains, said that last month’s revenue boosted its fourth-quarter to a record-high of NT$1.2 billion, up 4.4 percent year-on-year. Cumulative revenue for last year fell 5.89 percent year-on-year to NT$4.61 billion due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic early last year, it said in a statement.
TECHNOLOGY
CloudMile raises US$10m
CloudMile Ltd (萬里雲互聯), a start-up focused on artificial intelligence and cloud services, yesterday announced that it had raised US$10 million in B round funding, which would allow the four-year-old firm to strengthen its research and development, recruit international talent and expand in overseas markets, such as Malaysia and Indonesia. The latest funding round was spearheaded by Substance Capital, a Hong Kong-based venture capital firm. CDIB Capital Group (中華開發資本), Black Marble Capital Management Co (萬豐資本), and an investment fund set up by Yuanta Asia Investment Ltd (元大亞洲投資), the Industrial Technology Research Institute (工研院) and the Institute for Information Industry (資策會) also participated in the funding round, CloudMile said.
Intel Corp has talked with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and Samsung Electronics Co about the Asian companies making some of its best chips, but the Silicon Valley pioneer is still holding out hope for last-minute improvements in its own production capabilities. After successive delays in its chip fabrication processes, Santa Clara, California-based Intel has yet to make a decision less than two weeks ahead of a scheduled announcement of its plans, people familiar with the deliberations said. Any components that Intel might source from Taiwan would not come to market until 2023 at the earliest and would be based on
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
HIGH LIQUIDITY: Two and three-bedroom apartments would continue to dominate the market due to their relative affordability, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan said Taiwan’s housing prices might rise another 10 percent this year in locations with noticeable land supply and amid planned high-tech plants, as record-low interest rates would continue to motivate potential buyers, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan (戴德梁行) said yesterday. The housing market is likely to consolidate this year following nationwide price hikes last year, supported by excessive liquidity and ultra-low interest rates, Cushman & Wakefield Taiwan managing director Billy Yen (顏炳立) told a news conference in Taipei. The central bank’s selective credit controls, which cap loan-to-value ratios at 55 to 65 percent for purchases by corporate and multiple homeowners, as well as on
BORDER BENEFITS: The Lalu saw an average daily room rate of NT$14,474 during the first three quarters of last year, despite an occupancy rate of only 67.2 percent Luxury hotel The Lalu (涵碧樓) last year outperformed its peers in revenue per available room (RevPAR), as resort facilities benefited from a boom in domestic tourism, while urban hotels were hit hard by fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, a survey by Colliers International Taiwan (高力國際) showed yesterday. The Lalu, near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭), achieved a RevPAR of NT$9,727 (US$342.42) in the first three quarters of last year, followed by the nearby Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) with NT$5,938 and the Silks Place Taroko (太魯閣晶英酒店) in Hualien County with NT$5,915, the quarterly survey found. Strict border controls have fueled a