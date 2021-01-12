Revenue at two hoteliers increase by double digits

HIGH OCCUPANCY: FDC International Hotels invited Taiwanese to stay at its properties to allow relatives returning from abroad to quarantine at their homes

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





Two major Taiwanese hotel groups have reported that their revenue last month pick up by double-digit percentage points from one month earlier on the back of a high sales season, but the COVID-19 pandemic continued to weigh on their year-on-year showings.

FDC International Hotels Corp (雲品國際) yesterday said its revenue last month grew 15 percent from one month earlier to NT$221 million (US$7.76 million), but weakened 9.5 percent from a year earlier.

Occupancy at FDC’s popular Fleur de Chine Hotel (雲品溫泉酒店) resort near Nantou County’s Sun Moon Lake (日月潭) hovers above 90 percent, with solid reservations for this quarter and next quarter, the group said.

The exterior view of the popular resort Fleur de Chine Hotel in Nantou County near Sun Moon Lake is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Nantou County Government

Occupancy at Palais de Chine Hotel (君品酒店) near Taipei Railway Station has been hit by international travel restrictions, but the hotel’s food and beverage sales held firm, thanks to a fast recovery in private consumption, FDC said.

For the whole of last year, FDC posted a combined revenue of NT$1.83 billion, representing a 23 percent slump from 2019, due mainly to travel bans, it said.

FDC has teamed up with affiliated L’Hotel de Chine Group (LDC, 雲朗觀光) to boost business by inviting Taiwanese to lodge at its properties nationwide and have their returning overseas relatives quarantine at home before the Lunar New Year holiday.

LDC owns Maison de Chine (兆品酒店), Chateau de Chine (翰品酒店) and Chinatrust Hotels (中信旅館).

Formosa International Hotels Group (FIH, 晶華酒店集團) on Friday reported a 20.12 percent jump in revenue for last month to NT$577 million, driven primarily by its resort properties in Tainan, and Yilan and Hualien counties.

The figure was a 10.18 percent retreat from a year earlier, but hotels under FIH’s Silks Place (晶英) brand in Yilan, Hualien and Kaohsiung all outperformed peers in revenue per available room amid the pandemic, it said.

Regent Taipei (台北晶華酒店), the group’s flagship property, finished first place among lodging facilities in Taipei, the hardest-hit area by the pandemic due to its heavy dependence on foreign tourists, it said.

FIH expects family reunions and corporate feasts over the Lunar New Year holiday to lift its business this quarter, even though local companies and organizations have refrained from large gatherings to avoid risk of infection.

Combined revenue for the whole of last year was NT$5.43 billion, falling 17.02 percent from 2019, FIH said.