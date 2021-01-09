World Business Quick Take

STOCKS

MSCI to ax Chinese telecoms

MSCI Inc is to remove China’s three major telecoms from its benchmark indices, adding fresh selling pressure to stocks that have this week swung wildly on confusion over whether they should be included in a US ban on investments in Chinese companies with military ties. The index provider’s decision to cut China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) at the close of business yesterday is to apply to the companies’ Hong Kong-listed shares. That means it could have a substantially larger impact on investment flows than the New York Stock Exchange’s decision on Wednesday — after two about-faces — to delist the firms’ thinly traded US shares. Shares of China Unicom dropped as much as 11 percent in early trade in Hong Kong yesterday, while China Mobile and China Telecom both slid by about 10 percent.

AUTOMAKERS

Baidu, Geely to team up

Baidu Inc (百度) and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) are to jointly make electric vehicles for the Chinese market, a person familiar with the matter said. The tie-up marks a significant expansion into automaking for Baidu, which has for years touted its Apollo open-sourced platform to help manufacturers build autonomous driving and connectivity into their products. The move precedes a Hong Kong share sale that is forecast to raise US$3.5 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong to fuel the search giant’s ambitions beyond advertising.

SHIPPING

Chinese exports drive prices

Global demand for Chinese goods has in the past few months been so strong that it has created a shortage of containers and drove up shipping costs, potentially impeding the nation’s exports in the next few months. Exports have been on a tear since July last year, fueled by COVID-19 pandemic-related purchases like masks and work-at-home equipment, including computers. Imports have not been growing at nearly the same pace, resulting in a lack of shipping containers returning to China to be refilled and sent out again. The cost of shipping a 40-foot container to Los Angeles from Shanghai has almost doubled from early June. The “soaring prices for China’s outward shipments due to a shortage of shipping capacity will weigh on China’s export growth, despite resilient external demand helped by the holiday season and factory lockdowns throughout Europe,” said Serena Zhou, a fixed-income analyst at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.

CHIPMAKERS

Micron forecasts profit hike

Micron Technology Inc, the largest US memorychip maker, gave a bullish forecast for the this quarter indicating improving demand for its products used in smartphones and computers. Revenue would be US$5.8 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, in the fiscal second quarter, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of US$5.48 billion. Earnings per share, except certain items, would be US$0.75, plus or minus US$0.07, Micron said. Its earnings, which are a key indicator of demand for all devices that compute, suggest increasing sales across the industry. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is trying to broaden the firm’s reach into new markets such as vehicles. Demand related to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G systems are driving the firm’s sales increases, Mehrotra said on a conference call. The need for dynamic random access memory chips will likely exceed supply, Micron forecast.