STOCKS
MSCI to ax Chinese telecoms
MSCI Inc is to remove China’s three major telecoms from its benchmark indices, adding fresh selling pressure to stocks that have this week swung wildly on confusion over whether they should be included in a US ban on investments in Chinese companies with military ties. The index provider’s decision to cut China Mobile Ltd (中國移動), China Telecom Corp (中國電信) and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd (中國聯通) at the close of business yesterday is to apply to the companies’ Hong Kong-listed shares. That means it could have a substantially larger impact on investment flows than the New York Stock Exchange’s decision on Wednesday — after two about-faces — to delist the firms’ thinly traded US shares. Shares of China Unicom dropped as much as 11 percent in early trade in Hong Kong yesterday, while China Mobile and China Telecom both slid by about 10 percent.
AUTOMAKERS
Baidu, Geely to team up
Baidu Inc (百度) and Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd (吉利汽車) are to jointly make electric vehicles for the Chinese market, a person familiar with the matter said. The tie-up marks a significant expansion into automaking for Baidu, which has for years touted its Apollo open-sourced platform to help manufacturers build autonomous driving and connectivity into their products. The move precedes a Hong Kong share sale that is forecast to raise US$3.5 billion in a secondary listing in Hong Kong to fuel the search giant’s ambitions beyond advertising.
SHIPPING
Chinese exports drive prices
Global demand for Chinese goods has in the past few months been so strong that it has created a shortage of containers and drove up shipping costs, potentially impeding the nation’s exports in the next few months. Exports have been on a tear since July last year, fueled by COVID-19 pandemic-related purchases like masks and work-at-home equipment, including computers. Imports have not been growing at nearly the same pace, resulting in a lack of shipping containers returning to China to be refilled and sent out again. The cost of shipping a 40-foot container to Los Angeles from Shanghai has almost doubled from early June. The “soaring prices for China’s outward shipments due to a shortage of shipping capacity will weigh on China’s export growth, despite resilient external demand helped by the holiday season and factory lockdowns throughout Europe,” said Serena Zhou, a fixed-income analyst at Mizuho Financial Group Inc.
CHIPMAKERS
Micron forecasts profit hike
Micron Technology Inc, the largest US memorychip maker, gave a bullish forecast for the this quarter indicating improving demand for its products used in smartphones and computers. Revenue would be US$5.8 billion, plus or minus US$200 million, in the fiscal second quarter, the firm said in a statement on Thursday. That compares with an average analyst estimate of US$5.48 billion. Earnings per share, except certain items, would be US$0.75, plus or minus US$0.07, Micron said. Its earnings, which are a key indicator of demand for all devices that compute, suggest increasing sales across the industry. Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra is trying to broaden the firm’s reach into new markets such as vehicles. Demand related to artificial intelligence, cloud computing and 5G systems are driving the firm’s sales increases, Mehrotra said on a conference call. The need for dynamic random access memory chips will likely exceed supply, Micron forecast.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as