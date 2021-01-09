Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person on the planet.
A 4.8 percent rally in the electric automaker’s share price on Thursday boosted Musk past Amazon.com Inc CEO Jeff Bezos on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people.
The South Africa-born engineer’s net worth climbed to US$188.5 billion, US$1.5 billion more than Bezos, who had held the top spot since October 2017. As CEO of Space Exploration Technologies Corp, better known as SpaceX, Musk is also a rival to Bezos, owner of Blue Origin LLC, in the private space race.
Photo:AFP
The milestone caps an extraordinary 12 months for Musk. Over the past year, his net worth soared by more than US$150 billion in possibly the fastest bout of wealth creation in history.
Fueling his rise was an unprecedented rally in Tesla’s share price, which surged 743 percent last year on the back of consistent profits, inclusion in the S&P 500 Index, and enthusiasm from Wall Street and retail investors alike.
Bezos would still hold a wide lead over Musk had it not been for his divorce, which saw him cede about one-quarter of his Amazon stake to his ex-wife, MacKenzie Scott, and his philanthropy. Bezos in November last month donated shares worth about US$680 million.
The jump in Tesla’s stock price further inflates a valuation light-years apart from other automakers on numerous metrics.
Tesla last year produced just over half-a-million vehicles, a fraction of the output of Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co.
The company is poised for further near-term gains as US Democrats captured both US Senate seats from the US state of Georgia and handed control of the US Congress to the party that’s advocated for quicker adoption of electric vehicles.
Musk, 49, has benefited from Tesla’s stratospheric rise in more than one way. In addition to his 20 percent stake in the automaker, he is sitting on about US$42 billion of unrealized paper gains on vested stock options. Those securities come from two grants he received in 2012 and 2018, the latter of which was the largest pay deal ever struck between a CEO and a corporate board.
Despite his astronomical gains, Musk has said that he has little interest in material things and has few assets outside his stakes in Tesla and SpaceX.
In an interview last month, he told media group Axel Springer that the main purpose of his wealth is to accelerate humanity’s evolution into a spacefaring civilization.
“I want to be able to contribute as much as possible to the city on Mars,” Musk said. “That means just a lot of capital.”
After reports of his new status were published, Musk wrote on Twitter: “How strange.” “Well, back to work,” he added.
The world’s 500 richest people added a record US$1.8 trillion to their combined net worth last year, equivalent to a 31 percent increase.
The gains were disproportionately at the top, where five individuals hold fortunes in excess of US$100 billion and another 20 are worth at least US$50 billion.
Less than a week into the new year, the rankings have already been upended by extraordinary rallies. Nongfu Spring Co (農夫山泉) founder Zhong Shanshan (鍾睒睒) has vaulted past investor Warren Buffett to claim the sixth place after shares of his bottled-water company surged, adding US$15.2 billion to his fortune.
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as