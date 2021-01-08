Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp (高端疫苗) on Wednesday said it plans to begin phase 2 clinical trials next week for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate and expects to apply by the end of June for emergency use authorization for the drug.
The company has started recruiting participants after last week obtaining Food and Drug Administration (FDA) permission to launch the phase 2 trials.
The company plans to recruit 3,700 participants, the most ever in such trials in Taiwan, as it aims to effectively examine the efficacy of its vaccine over the next three months, it said.
Photo: Kao Shih-ching, Taipei Times
Traditional phase 2 trials for vaccines enroll 100 to 300 participants, National Taiwan University Hospital associate professor Hsieh Szu-min (謝思民), the principal investigator of the trials, told a news conference.
Medigen would recruit at least 3,700 people, as experience shows that some participants might quit halfway through, Hsieh said.
The FDA has set strict requirements for the trials before it would grant emergency use authorization, including at least 3,000 people given the candidate vaccine in the experimental group and 500 given a placebo in the control group, he said, adding that they would be double-blind trials.
Medigen is working with 11 hospitals in Taiwan on the trials to accelerate the process, said National Health Research Institutes Chairman Lin Tzou-yien (林奏延), who is chief convener of the trials.
The vaccine, called MVC-COV1901, was developed by Medigen and the US National Institutes of Health.
Participants would be given a first dose next week and the second dose a month later, the firm said.
Medigen expects to file an application for emergency use authorization by the end of June, one month after all participants have been given both shots, it said.
The phase 2 trials might cost Medigen NT$800 million (US$28.14 million), with the average cost per participant ranging from NT$150,000 to NT$200,000, including transportation allowances, lab tests, result analyses and manufacturing costs, the company said.
The company received NT$1.7 million in government subsidies for its phase 1 trials and would receive another NT$300 million for its phase 2 trials.
In November last year it raised NT$1.92 billion by issuing 24 million new common shares.
Hsieh said that he is confident about the phase 2 clinical trials, as Medigen’s vaccine candidate showed good immunogenicity in the phase 1 trials and no participants showed any serious adverse reactions or fever.
The antibody levels in people given medium and high doses of the experimental drug were similar to those in people who contracted COVID-19 and recovered, he said.
“How long the antibodies last is still a question, but we anticipate they can persist for at least six months, which would effectively reduce the spread of the disease,” Hsieh said.
The efficacy of Moderna’s messenger RNA vaccine, which encodes the same stabilized COVID-19 spike immunogen, S-2P, in Medigen’s recombinant vaccine, could last 119 days at least, according to a preliminary analysis published by the New England Journal of Medicine, he said.
Medigen is thus far the only company in Taiwan to proceed to phase 2 clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
It would be given access to a government Web site that has recruited more than 200,000 volunteers for domestic COVID-19 vaccine trials.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, is planning to set up a joint advanced IC packaging and testing plant in Japan at the invitation of the Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI), the Chinese-language United Daily News reported yesterday. Citing anonymous industrial sources, the report said that the joint venture with METI, which is expected to be built in Tokyo, would make TSMC a critical player in Japanese efforts to work with the US in countering China, which has shown ambitions of cultivating its own semiconductor industry. TSMC and METI are expected to