EQUITIES
TAIEX gives up gains
The TAIEX yesterday gave up all of its earlier gains to close slightly lower as investors rushed to lock in profits, but select large-cap tech stocks fended off the profit-taking, which largely affected old economy and financial stocks, dealers said. The benchmark index closed down 16.90 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,983.13, on turnover of NT$434.213 billion (US$15.29 billion). The TAIEX had risen 1.82 percent in the first two trading sessions of this year. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$48 million of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
LIGHTING
Ennostar soars on debut
Ennostar Inc (富采投控) shares yesterday rose by the daily maximum 10 percent to NT$91 after the company made its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ennostar, a holding company formed by the merger of LED firms Epistar Corp (晶電) and Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達), started trading at an initial public offering price of NT$82.8. The first-day surge raised the company’s market value to NT$62.43 billion, stock exchange data showed.
COMPUTERS
Getac revenue up 23.45%
Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue last month grew 23.45 percent year-on-year to NT$2.63 billion. That helped increase its fourth-quarter sales to NT$7.75 billion, up 9.32 percent from the third quarter and 10.24 percent from a year earlier, company data showed. Getac also produces auto mechanical parts and aero fastener components. Revenue for last year as a whole totaled NT$27.84 billion, up 3.28 percent from NT$26.95 billion in 2019 and hitting a record high, the company said in a release.
SMARTPHONES
HTC revenue down 42%
HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported that revenue last year dropped 42.03 percent from a year earlier to NT$5.81 billion. The smartphone vendor said in a news release that revenue last month grew 10.8 percent monthly and 1.02 percent annually to NT$615 million. Annual revenue at HTC has fallen every year since 2011, and last year’s figure was the lowest since the company’s initial public offering on March 26, 2002.
HOUSING BROKERS
Hiyes revenue hits record
Hiyes International Co (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 59.28 percent year-on-year to NT$536 million, a monthly record for the company. The firm attributed the growth to launches of new housing projects by developers in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung. For the whole of last year, cumulative revenue surged 119.21 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.66 billion, the company said in a statement.
RETAILERS
Don Quijote entering Taiwan
Japanese discount chain Don Quijote is to open its first store in Taiwan on Jan. 19 in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) shopping area, the company said on Tuesday. The new store, Don Don Donki, would occupy three stories of a building at No. 123 Xining S Street, near MRT Ximen Station Exit 6. It would carry a wide selection of imported Japanese products, as well as cosmetics, snacks, beverages, fresh produce, made-to-order meals and sushi, the company said.
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
‘SILICON SHIELD’: Although TSMC is indispensable to Western nations, more high-end companies need to join its ranks to boost research and development, Gou said Taiwan needs more high-end companies than just Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) to remain competitive, but it must also tackle its low birthrate, Terry Gou (郭台銘), founder of Apple Inc supplier Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), said yesterday. Speaking at a ceremony to mark the founding of the Hon Hai Research Institute, Gou said he hoped that his company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團), would one day be on par with the TSMC, the world’s largest contract chipmaker. As a critical link in the global semiconductor supply chain and a major supplier for US tech companies, TSMC has
RACTOPAMINE FEARS: Domestic pork vendors are planning to raise their prices, as Taipei’s new pork policy is expected to boost demand for local meat, operators said Taiwanese restaurants and hotel chains said that they are under pressure to raise prices to reflect expected increases in the price of locally produced pork amid health concerns about pork containing traces of ractopamine. However, there are also concerns that doing so could scare away potential customers. A policy allowing imports of US pork containing the animal feed additive came into effect on Friday. Local producers are not allowed to use ractopamine. Several major restaurant chains in Taiwan, such as Wowprime Corp (王品), Tai Tong Food & Beverage Group (TTFB, 瓦城泰統集團), Hi-Lai Foods Co (漢來美食), Bafang Yunji International Co (八方雲集) and Tofu
The crisis that enveloped the oil industry last year can be measured in various ways, but in the US there might be no better single gauge than the tally of drilling rigs operating across the world’s largest producer. The weekly data shows at a glance the level of confidence from hundreds of companies that sink shale wells from Texas to North Dakota. As the price of crude plunged amid the pandemic, those operators slashed spending and cut drilling crews. The result was a rig count that collapsed to levels not seen since the advent of the shale era 15 years ago, as