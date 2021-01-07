Taiwan Business Quick Take

EQUITIES

TAIEX gives up gains

The TAIEX yesterday gave up all of its earlier gains to close slightly lower as investors rushed to lock in profits, but select large-cap tech stocks fended off the profit-taking, which largely affected old economy and financial stocks, dealers said. The benchmark index closed down 16.90 points, or 0.11 percent, at 14,983.13, on turnover of NT$434.213 billion (US$15.29 billion). The TAIEX had risen 1.82 percent in the first two trading sessions of this year. Foreign institutional investors sold a net NT$48 million of shares on the main board yesterday, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.

LIGHTING

Ennostar soars on debut

Ennostar Inc (富采投控) shares yesterday rose by the daily maximum 10 percent to NT$91 after the company made its debut on the Taiwan Stock Exchange. Ennostar, a holding company formed by the merger of LED firms Epistar Corp (晶電) and Lextar Electronics Corp (隆達), started trading at an initial public offering price of NT$82.8. The first-day surge raised the company’s market value to NT$62.43 billion, stock exchange data showed.

COMPUTERS

Getac revenue up 23.45%

Rugged PC vendor Getac Technology Corp (神基) yesterday reported that consolidated revenue last month grew 23.45 percent year-on-year to NT$2.63 billion. That helped increase its fourth-quarter sales to NT$7.75 billion, up 9.32 percent from the third quarter and 10.24 percent from a year earlier, company data showed. Getac also produces auto mechanical parts and aero fastener components. Revenue for last year as a whole totaled NT$27.84 billion, up 3.28 percent from NT$26.95 billion in 2019 and hitting a record high, the company said in a release.

SMARTPHONES

HTC revenue down 42%

HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported that revenue last year dropped 42.03 percent from a year earlier to NT$5.81 billion. The smartphone vendor said in a news release that revenue last month grew 10.8 percent monthly and 1.02 percent annually to NT$615 million. Annual revenue at HTC has fallen every year since 2011, and last year’s figure was the lowest since the company’s initial public offering on March 26, 2002.

HOUSING BROKERS

Hiyes revenue hits record

Hiyes International Co (海悅國際開發), the nation’s largest housing broker, yesterday reported that revenue last month grew 59.28 percent year-on-year to NT$536 million, a monthly record for the company. The firm attributed the growth to launches of new housing projects by developers in Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung. For the whole of last year, cumulative revenue surged 119.21 percent from a year earlier to NT$3.66 billion, the company said in a statement.

RETAILERS

Don Quijote entering Taiwan

Japanese discount chain Don Quijote is to open its first store in Taiwan on Jan. 19 in Taipei’s Ximending (西門町) shopping area, the company said on Tuesday. The new store, Don Don Donki, would occupy three stories of a building at No. 123 Xining S Street, near MRT Ximen Station Exit 6. It would carry a wide selection of imported Japanese products, as well as cosmetics, snacks, beverages, fresh produce, made-to-order meals and sushi, the company said.