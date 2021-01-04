CTBC Financial Holding Co (中信金控) not only remained stable during a trying year last year, but also outperformed itself, setting a new record by winning 230 major accolades, including 33 leading international and regional awards.
The firm’s banking and insurance arms, CTBC Bank (中國信託銀行) and Taiwan Life Insurance Co (台灣人壽保險), performed particularly well, winning awards from various international institutions for being among the best 20 banks and insurers respectively in the Asia-Pacific region.
As Taiwan’s largest bank, CTBC Bank is dedicated to the digitization of financial services, which has proved particularly important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Photo: Lee Chin-hui, Taipei Times
By using innovative technologies to improve the application process, the bank last year processed more than 280,000 relief loans to help people affected by the pandemic. It topped all other local banks in terms of applications received and loans approved, which enabled CTBC Bank to earn six awards from the Financial Supervisory Commission for its efforts in distributing pandemic relief quickly.
The bank also improved its key digital financial services — including trust administration, wealth management, personal credit, payments, green finance and money laundering prevention — by using high-level digitalization, artificial intelligence, operational innovations and more.
These achievements earned CTBC Bank six awards at the 10th Taiwan Banking and Finance Best Practice Awards last month, including the Best Trust Finance Award.
Internationally, CTBC Bank was picked as the best bank in Taiwan by five foreign institutions last year: Euromoney, Asiamoney, FinanceAsia and The Asset magazines, as well as International Data Corp.
In its Leadership During COVID-19 Awards, The Asian Banker magazine named CTBC as not only the best-managed bank in Taiwan, but also tapped its chairman, Morris Li (利明獻), as Taiwan’s best chief executive officer, recognizing his success in utilizing the firm’s strengths and digital prowess to enable nimble performance.
CTBC Financial has also been recognized for its continued efforts in environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG). It was not only listed on Morgan Stanley Capital International’s ESG Leaders Indexes for six years running, but also the FTSE4Good Emerging Index for four years in a row.
In the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices released in November, CTBC Financial was again selected for inclusion in the World Index and the Emerging Markets Index.
Notably, CTBC Financial in June became the first financial institution in the world to receive the UN Industrial Development Organization’s prestigious Award of Excellence in Energy Management.
Meanwhile, CTBC Financial president Daniel Wu (吳一揆) has also received high praise from The Asset for his precise policies to stabilize business during the pandemic, earning him the title CEO of the Year in banking and finance for a second consecutive year.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA