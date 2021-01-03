European stocks on Thursday closed lower, ending the year in the red as tighter COVID-19 restrictions in the UK and higher US tariffs on some EU products dampened spirits on the final trading day of the year.
Volumes were thin, with many traders away and most major European bourses closed, except London, Madrid and Paris.
The pan-European STOXX 600 index recorded a 3.7 percent drop over the year — lagging its Asian and Wall Street peers that traded near record highs — as a surge in COVID-19 cases and concerns about the UK leaving the EU weighed on the continent’s markets.
Still, the index is only 7 percent below its record high after rallying about 50 percent from March lows and as expectations of more stimulus, the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and a Brexit trade deal sealed last week raised bets on a stronger recovery this year.
On Thursday, the STOXX 600 declined 0.3 percent to close at 399.03, but was up 0.77 percent from a week earlier.
“Vaccines will inspire a global recovery, central banks will leave rates at zero even if inflation rises to fund exploding government deficits everywhere,” Oanda Corp senior market analyst Jeffrey Halley wrote in a note. “The search for yield in a zero percent world flooded with unlimited free money from the world’s central banks, means the K-shaped recovery, asset price inflation scenario seems a certainty.”
At the end of a shortened session, London’s FTSE 100 fell 1.45 percent to 6,460.52, down 0.64 percent on the week.
Paris’s CAC 40 dropped 0.86 percent to 5,551.41, but rose 0.53 percent from a week earlier. Spanish stocks fell 0.99 percent to 8,073.7, losing 0.47 percent weekly.
Among European stock sectors, energy stocks were the worst annual performers, shedding 25.5 percent as movement restrictions to contain COVID-19 eroded oil demand.
Technology stocks outperformed their peers with a 14.1 percent annual gain as the sector proved to be the most resilient to pandemic-related disruptions.
The FTSE 100 marked its worst year since the 2008 financial crisis — with its near-term prospects hit after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered millions more people to live under the strictest COVID-19 restrictions to counter a new virus variant.
The German DAX ended the year with a 3.5 percent gain — just below all-time highs — helped by strong demand for technology stocks and better growth prospects for major trading partner China.
Lender-heavy Italy’s FTSE MIB was down 5.4 percent for the year, while Spain’s IBEX — among the worst performers in the region — marked its worst year since 2010, shedding more than 15 percent.
The tourism-reliant economy was hit by pandemic restrictions, while a consolidation in Spain’s banking sector — which brought the number of banks to 10, down from 55 prior to the 2008 economic crisis — failed to impress investors.
Additional reporting by staff writer
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA