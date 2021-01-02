US stocks ended a tumultuous year with the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 at records, as the three major US equity indexes notched solid-to-spectacular yearly gains despite an economy upended by the COVID-19 pandemic and as investors looked to a post-pandemic world.
In a year that marked the end of the longest bull market on record as pandemic-induced government lockdowns battered the global economy, equities stormed back, with the S&P 500 climbing more than 66 percent from its March 23 low, resulting in the shortest bear market in history.
The gains — which sent the Dow and the S&P 500 to record highs to close out the year and the NASDAQ Composite to a record earlier this week — were fueled in part by massive fiscal and monetary stimulus put in place to buttress a US economy reeling from the pandemic fallout, as well as progress on vaccines.
Photo: Reuters
For the year, the S&P 500 gained about 16 percent, the Dow about 7 percent and the NASDAQ more than 43 percent, which marked the biggest yearly gain for the tech-heavy index since 2009.
“For broad indexes, this is a bullish year, despite the craziness in the real world,” Harvest Volatility Management research and trading head Mike Zigmont said.
“It feels very much to me like investors have decided the world has changed forever,” Zigmont added. “The coronavirus pandemic was the catalyst and now investors have decided who the winners are and who the losers are, and are moving forward.”
Still, data on Thursday was a reminder that the economy still has a lengthy recovery ahead as weekly initial jobless claims, while declining for a second consecutive week to 787,000, remained well above the peak of the 2008-2009 financial crisis.
Tech and consumer discretionary were the best performing sectors on the year, while energy, a laggard for the past decade, was once again the weakest of the 11 major S&P sectors on the year en route to its worst yearly performance ever.
Mega-cap companies such as Amazon and Apple helped lift the broad S&P 500 and the NASDAQ, as well as gains in names that have benefited from the “stay at home” environment, such as online retailer ETSY Inc and digital payment platform PayPal.
On Thursday, the Dow rose 191.34 points, or 0.63 percent, to 30,600.9; the S&P 500 gained 24.37 points, or 0.65 percent, to 3,756.41; and the NASDAQ added 23.03 points, or 0.18 percent, to 12,893.03.
Near-term expectations of bigger stimulus checks dimmed after US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked a quick vote on Wednesday to back US President Donald Trump’s call to increase COVID-19 relief checks to US$2,000 from US$600.
Risk assets were able to build on the rally off the March low, adding to gains in November following a US election that investors viewed as likely to result in political gridlock.
Optimism around vaccine approvals grew, but the momentum stalled on worries over fresh fiscal stimulus and a highly infectious COVID-19 variant spreading globally.
All eyes are on two US Senate races in Georgia next week that are to determine control of the chamber and influence US president-elect Joe Biden’s ability to enact his agenda.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
PANDEMIC BOOST: The Hsinchu-based company expects strong demand to bring its annual revenue next year close to 2018’s record high of NT$59.06 billion GlobalWafers Co (環球晶圓), the world’s No. 3 silicon wafer supplier, on Monday said that it is to raise its prices next year as 5G-related applications and the stay-at-home economy have boosted semiconductor demand during the COVID-19 pandemic, leading to supply constraints. With limited new supply worldwide, demand is expected to rise to the peak hit in 2018, the Hsinchu-based company said. GlobalWafers expects to produce an additional 170,000 wafers a month next year as its new 12-inch fab in South Korea is increasing production. “We expect the new South Korea fab to reach full capacity next year. We fear we will not be
‘CHALLENGING’: The airline is also investigating another pilot for breaching quarantine regulations and has fired four flight attendants, while two other pilots have resigned EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) on Monday dismissed a Taiwanese pilot for contravening quarantine regulations and posing a risk to his colleagues. The pilot earlier this year reportedly asked his girlfriends to visit him while he was in quarantine and EVA on Monday launched an investigation. The pilot admitted contravening the regulations, so the company’s disciplinary committee terminated his contract, the airline said. “It was challenging for us to prevent such incidents, as we could not know what our staff were doing while they were at home,” an EVA official told the Taipei Times by telephone. The company would enhance its staff management, it said. EVA
The holiday blessing that Tiffany & Co shareholders gave to sell the storied jeweler to LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE pushes the contentious transaction closer to the finish line, giving LVMH chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault the long-sought pathway to expand his global collection of luxury brands. Tiffany would be dropped from the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index now that the deal has been approved, S&P Dow Jones Indices said late on Wednesday in New York City, with the jeweler replaced by Enphase Energy Inc. More than 99 percent of the votes cast at a virtual Tiffany shareholder meeting supported the