Banks’ profits fell as brokers’ soared

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





Companies in the financial sector reported mixed performance in the first 11 months of last year, with banks reporting an 8.9 percent annual decline in combined profit to NT$351.04 billion (US$12.31 billion) due to the COVID-19 pandemic, while securities brokerages and insurance firms saw double-digit percentage growth in earnings, data released on Tuesday by the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) showed.

The commission attributed the decline in banks’ profits to lower investment gains, and to higher provisions that they had to set aside after the pandemic hit borrowers and led to higher bad loans at their overseas branches.

Cuts in central banks’ interests rates around the world also reduced interest income, the commission said.

By contrast, securities firms, futures companies and securities investment trust companies saw their aggregate profit advance 36.83 percent annually to NT$71.26 billion in the 11-month period, data showed.

That came as securities companies gained higher handling fees due to rising stock transactions, as the TAIEX kept moving higher and more retail investors entered the local bourse, the commission said.

Insurance firms also benefited from the bull market, as many of them realized capital gains, it said.

Among insurance firms, life insurers saw their combined profit grow 23.1 percent to NT$208.1 billion during the period, while their property peers reported a 4 percent increase in profit to NT$15.9 billion, data showed.