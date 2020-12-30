The display unit of Samsung Electronics Co yesterday said that it is to extend its production of panels for TVs and monitors, as more people seek home entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Samsung Display Co’s decision to extend panel production in South Korea for an unspecified period overrides its announcement in March that it would end all production by the end of this year to focus on more advanced technology.
Samsung Display said the length of the extension would depend on profitability considerations and market conditions.
Photo: Reuters
It had in late October said that it was considering a “short-term” extension.
Local media outlet IT Chosun earlier yesterday reported that production would be extended by a year at the request of Samsung Electronics’ TV manufacturing division, citing unnamed technology industry sources.
A Samsung Display spokeswoman declined to comment on the report.
The stay-at-home trend that was sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic led to a 30 percent quarter-on-quarter increase in global panel demand in the third quarter of this year amid TV and notebook demand, technology research firm TrendForce said.
However, TrendForce added that an influx of more panels from Chinese manufacturers would likely worsen a supply glut next year.
Samsung had produced LCD panels in both South Korea and China, but earlier this year sold a majority stake in its Suzhou, China, production unit to China Star Optoelectronics Technology Co (華星光電).
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had