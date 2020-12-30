Orsted A/S, the world’s biggest developer of offshore wind farms, has agreed to sell a NT$75 billion (US$2.63 billion) stake in a project off Taiwan, it said yesterday.
Institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec (CDPQ) and Cathay PE — a private equity fund of Cathay Securities Investment Trust Co (國泰投信) — are to acquire a 50 percent stake in the 605-megawatt Greater Changhua 1 project, with CDPQ being the majority partner, Orsted said in a statement.
Orsted would retain the remaining 50 percent stake and continue to operate the wind farm, it said.
“Today’s announcement marks a milestone in successfully applying our partnership farm-down model in Asia-Pacific for the first time,” Orsted Offshore executive vice president and CEO Martin Neubert said.
A “farm-down” model involves selling stakes in projects to institutional investors interested in long-term yields, allowing operators to invest elsewhere.
The divestment is subject to regulatory approval.
“While bringing in partners, Orsted remains fully committed to constructing and operating the project during its lifetime,” Orsted Asia-Pacific president Matthias Bausenwein said.
It is CDPQ’s first offshore wind farm investment in Taiwan.
CDPQ executive vice president and head of infrastructure Emmanuel Jaclot said that Taiwan is an “attractive market” and Orsted would be a “longtime partner.”
“As an investor with vast experience in renewable energy, we seek this kind of greenfield opportunity to contribute to the transition toward a low-carbon economy,” Jaclot said.
Cathay PE chairman Jeff Chang (張錫) said that the project is “an important milestone in Taiwan’s energy transition” and “fits perfectly with Cathay PE’s investment mandate to invest in high-quality energy infrastructure projects.”
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had