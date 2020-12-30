The central bank yesterday met with eight state-run lenders and called for stricter reviews of industrial land financing to prevent hoarding and price gouging that could discourage real investment.
The meeting came after the central bank tightened credit controls on house purchases by corporate and multiple buyers, as well as on unsold houses and land financing.
State-run lenders, when processing loan requests for land deals, should ask borrowers to produce concrete development plans or affidavits that they plan to start construction within a certain time period, the bank said in a statement.
Local trade groups have urged the government to step in and address soaring industrial land prices as companies seeking to move production lines home from China have had difficulty finding empty plots.
The General Chamber of Commerce (全國商業總會) said that soaring land prices accounted for house price inflation this year, but policymakers have unfairly blamed construction companies.
It said that industrial plots of land are now more expensive than residential plots, an unimaginable phenomenon.
The bank said lenders should gradually call in loans or charge higher interest rates if borrowers fail to make good on their plans.
Stiffer reviews would help speed up the digestion of idle industrial land, it added.
BROADBAND CHIPS: A MediaTek subsidiary has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, which is a 15.8 percent premium Handset chip designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) plans to fully acquire broadband chip supplier IC Plus Corp (九暘電子) for NT$1.51 billion (US$52.94 million) through one of its subsidiaries, the company said on Sunday. Airoha Technology Corp (絡達科技), a MediaTek subsidiary, has offered to buy all 68.55 million shares of IC Plus at NT$22 per share, MediaTek said in a regulatory filing. The figure represents a 15.8 percent premium on IC Plus’ closing price of NT$19 on Friday. IC Plus yesterday rose by the daily limit of 10 percent to NT$20.9 on the Taipei Exchange. The deal “will help the company develop broadband communications chips
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
LAX CONTROLS: The FSC said the firm failed to catch a trader secretly managing 12 clients’ funds, but did not agree that it set unreasonable demands on employees The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined KGI Securities Ltd (凱基證券) NT$3.36 million (US$117,676) for poor internal control and lax management after a stock broker, surnamed Lai (賴), allegedly committed suicide in August in Taipei due to huge investment losses. Lai’s death has sparked public concern over KGI Securities’ management, with his family accusing the company of putting undue pressure on its brokers, including encouraging Lai to illegally trade futures for his clients, which resulted in huge investment losses. The commission announced the penalty after releasing its long-awaited investigative report on the incident, three-and-a-half months after it launched a probe. Lai had