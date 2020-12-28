The nation’s capital momentum remains healthy, as an upward trend in annual money supply growth continued last month, boosting the New Taiwan dollar and local capital markets, Yuanta Securities Investment Consulting Co (元大投顧) said in a research note on Friday.
Yuanta’s forecast came as the central bank released the latest money supply data a day earlier, showing that M1B — a narrow measurement of money supply in circulation, including currency and passbook savings deposits — rose 14.3 percent last month from a year earlier, higher than the 12.85 percent growth posted in October.
It was the fifth consecutive month that M1B growth had increased by a double-digit percentage, with the 14.3 percent rise marking the highest increase since May 2010, central bank data showed.
Photo: Reuters
The broader M2 monetary aggregate — which includes M1B, time deposits, foreign currency deposits and mutual funds — increased 7.6 percent year-on-year last month, compared with 7.05 percent growth posted the previous month.
Last month’s growth was the highest increase since September 2009, the data showed.
The central bank attributed the M1B and M2 growth to net capital inflows, faster growth in bank loans and investments.
The strong annual increase in M1B last month came as “outstanding securities transfer deposits climbed to a record high of NT$2.63 trillion [US$92.15 billion], which accelerated the growth in passbook savings deposits and indicated sufficient funds that people have at hand,” Yuanta economist Yen Chen-hui (顏承暉) said in the note.
The change in outstanding securities transfer deposits reflects individual investors’ sentiment. When deposits increase, it indicates that investors have a greater intention to buy stocks and the TAIEX might rise.
The TAIEX last month rose 1,176 points, or 9.38 percent, Taiwan Stock Exchange data showed.
“The high growth rate of M2 last month was mainly due to net capital inflow, net purchase of local securities by foreign investors and faster growth in NT dollar deposits by foreigners, as well as growth in lending and investments,” Yen said.
As Taiwan’s COVID-19 situation is relatively stable, the economy is growing and consumer prices have increased slightly, Yen said.
Coupled with the abundant market capital momentum, the central bank might keep its policy rates unchanged in the near term, which would support the strength of NT dollar exchange rate, he added.
The aggregate money supply is also expected to maintain growth on the back of healthy economic fundamentals and continued capital inflows, he said.
For the first 11 months of this year, the average annual growth rate of M1B was 9.79 percent and that of M2 was 5.6 percent, which stayed at the high end of the central bank’s target zone of 2.5 to 6.5 percent, central bank data showed.
POSSIBLE LAUNCH: Starlink, part of the billionaire’s spaceflight operations, might go public once its growth becomes ‘reasonably predictable,’ Musk said Tesla Inc chief executive Elon Musk said it is “impossible” to take the company private, even though he would have liked to spend more time on innovation. “Tesla public company duties are a much bigger factor, but going private is impossible now,” Musk said in response to a tweet saying that he should optimize his time in areas such as innovation. “Engineering, design & general company operations absorb vast majority of my mind & are the fundamental limitation on doing more,” Musk wrote on Twitter. Tesla shares, which were included in the S&P 500 index this week, have surged eightfold this year
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include
HTC Corp (宏達電) chairwoman and CEO Cher Wang (王雪紅) yesterday said that the company is planning to roll out more 5G mobile phones and virtual-reality (VR) devices next year. “Prepare to be amazed,” Wang told reporters, referring to the upcoming VR product releases. HTC launched its first 5G smartphone, code-named HTC U20 5G, in September, giving a boost to its revenue. Wang was speaking to reporters at the Christmas concert of VIA Technologies Inc (威盛電子), a chip designer cofounded by Wang. “The advancement of 5G would be beneficial to HTC, and we have leveled up our VR technology,” she said. “All this would be
Contract laptop maker Quanta Computer Inc (廣達電腦) is stepping up COVID-19 prevention measures after an employee at one of its subsidiaries contracted the novel coronavirus in the first case of community transmission in Taiwan in 253 days. The woman was infected by case No. 765, an EVA Airways Corp (長榮航空) pilot from New Zealand. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are going back to stricter prevention measures like we had at the start of the year,” Quanta spokesman Elton Yang (楊俊烈) said yesterday. Yang said that the female employee, who is the 771st documented case in Taiwan, is not a direct Quanta