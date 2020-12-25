General Motors Co (GM) CEO Mary Barra plans to provide a peek of upcoming electric vehicles at CES next month and bolster the automaker’s credentials as a rising power in electric vehicles (EV), people familiar with the matter said.
Barra is to give the opening keynote address on Jan. 12 for the all-digital expo, formerly known as the Consumer Electronics Show.
She plans to explain how electrification is a necessary step to address environmental and societal change — and how GM is ready to play a central role, said the people, who asked not to be named.
Photo: AFP
In addition to Barra’s address, GM is to show a video at CES featuring its latest technology and preview some concept vehicles, including a plug-in Chevrolet pick-up, some Cadillac models and vehicles for other brands, the people said.
GM president Mark Reuss would also speak about the automaker’s EV strategy.
GM’s messaging blitz is designed to signal the company’s commitment to electrification and intent to take on EV market leader Tesla Inc.
It is the culmination of a series of announcements the automaker has made over the past year to embrace EVs, a move that is becoming a hallmark of Barra’s six-year tenure atop GM.
Investors have been receptive to that shift as GM’s shares have risen to highs not seen in a decade. The stock is up more than 15 percent this year, well below Tesla’s seven-fold rise, but on par with the S&P 500 Index and better than Ford Motor Co’s 3.4 percent drop.
It is unclear if Chevy’s electric pickup concept would share the Silverado nameplate with its gasoline-fueled cousin, but it would join an electric Hummer truck that is to go on sale late next year in a hotly contested market for battery-powered trucks. GM will also lean on its premium Cadillac brand to lead the charge into electrics when its Lyriq crossover SUV goes on sale in 2022.
Barra last month unveiled plans to spur electrification by boosting GM’s spending on EVs by 35 percent to US$27 billion and pledging to push out 30 battery-powered models by 2025.
Some of those vehicles would be aimed at mass market buyers looking for sticker prices under US$35,000. The move marked an acceleration of a strategy revealed in March to deploy new battery technology developed with LG Chem Ltd in all of its brands.
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the
Crystal-studded clouds reflected in a pond, an oversized crystal chandelier surrounded by mirrors: The headquarters of the Swarovski AG crystal empire are every bit as glitzy as one might expect — but the sparkle cannot distract from a bitter family feud over the company’s future. Normally, 650,000 tourists flock to the site in the town of Wattens in Austria’s mountainous Tyrol region every year, but the COVID-19 pandemic has not only left it deserted — it has also magnified much deeper issues for the company. Exactly 125 years after founder Daniel Swarovski developed a machine to cut glass to shimmer like diamonds,
Electronic-chemical firm Entegris Inc yesterday said that it plans to invest US$200 million in Taiwan over the next three to five years, aiming to collaborate more closely with and respond more rapidly to its customers’ accelerated development cycles and ramped-up production. It hopes to begin construction of a new facility in the Kaohsiung section of the Southern Taiwan Science Park (南部科學園區) early next year, with initial operations beginning late next year, the Billerica, Massachusetts-based company said in a news release. The new 27,000m2 facility on a site covering 61,700m2 would develop and produce solutions critical to chipmakers, Entegris said. These would include