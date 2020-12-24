Virus Outbreak: Top Glove pledges to no longer fire whistle-blowers

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR





Malaysia’s Top Glove Corp Bhd, site of the nation’s biggest COVID-19 outbreak of more than 5,000 cases, yesterday said that whistle-blowers would no longer face termination and three helplines for worker complaints had been established.

Reuters last week reported that 27-year-old Nepalese worker Yubaraj Khadka was fired after raising concerns about the lack of social distancing at the factories.

Khadka took two photographs in May of fellow employees crowding into a Top Glove factory, which he shared with a labor rights advocate.

A worker inspects gloves at a Top Glove Corp Bhd factory in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Aug. 26. Photo: Reuters

“If this incident happens today, this termination will not happen, because we have engaged consultants and they have guided us on what is the right thing to do,” Top Glove managing director Lee Kim Meow (李金喵) said in a radio interview.

The world’s largest medical glove maker has established three helplines for aggrieved workers, one internal and two manned by a consultant and an audit firm, Lee told BFM 89.9.

He did not name the external firms operating the helplines.

Khadka did not give the company feedback on the working conditions, but it has since improved its processes, Lee said.

“We actually spoke to him and he admitted his intention was to pass the photo to someone so that basically that someone will use it to discredit Top Glove,” he said.

Two other glove manufacturers have also reported outbreaks.

Top Glove reported the first death of a worker from COVID-19 last week.

“From this episode, it taught us many lessons. We are humbled by the fact that there are still a lot of areas for improvement. Needless to say, we will do more,” Lee said.