People checking out Costco Wholesale Corp’s Web site for essentials such as toilet paper and light bulbs might be surprised at one of its newly listed items: a Babe Ruth autographed baseball going for the low, low price of just US$63,999.99.
And that is not even the most expensive baseball collectible on the Web site.
A Ty Cobb autographed bat is selling for US$159,999.99 with an inscription of “With Best Wishes Sincerely-3/14/49” that belies the Georgia Peach’s famously gruff demeanor.
Photo: AFP
The sports memorabilia market is booming this year.
The PWCC 500, an index of the top 500 trading cards, in May hit an all-time high and has continued its upward trajectory since then.
It has gained more than 216 percent since its inception in 2008, about as much as the S&P 500 Index’s total return over the same period.
It is at least the second ball signed by Ruth — who played Major League Baseball from 1914 through 1935 — that Costco has put up for sale this year.
A ball with a lower rating from PSA — a third-party firm that provides grades for sports trading cards and collectibles — in May was listed for US$30,000.
The current offering is “one of the nicest signed Babe Ruth home run special balls ever made available to the public and is overall one of the nicest signed Babe Ruth balls known to be in existence,” according to the Web site, which warns that there are no returns or refunds allowed.
The sales are to end on Jan. 15.
Additional reporting by staff writer
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
TOUGH TIMES: At least 40 businesses in the Yongkang Street area have shut, and while trade is recovering in Xinmending, the Shilin Night Market is finding it hard to lure locals Commercial lease rates in three major shopping districts in Taipei are spiraling lower amid a steep decline in foreign visitors caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local business associations said. Overseas visitor arrivals were down 86 percent in the first 10 months of the year, and the loss of 8.4 million foreign tourists has dealt a particularly heavy blow to some of the more popular areas tourists visit in Taipei. Among the hardest hit by the COVID-19 travel restrictions that continue to keep foreign visitors away is the Yongkang Street area, normally a big hit with Japanese, South Koreans and Hong
WARNING NOTICE: A US Treasury report cited the nation’s ‘persistently’ large current account surplus and its foreign-exchange intervention in March as reasons for the move The US Department of the Treasury on Wednesday added Taiwan to a list of countries being monitored for currency manipulation, the first time the nation has made the list since 2017. The department issued its semiannual report to the US Congress on the policies of the US’ top 20 trading partners, which said that Vietnam and Switzerland had met the criteria for being labeled currency manipulators. The manipulator designation has no specific or immediate consequence, beyond short-term market impacts, but US law requires the government to engage with the listed nations to address the perceived exchange-rate imbalance. Penalties, including exclusion from US
‘ENTITY LIST’: Washington is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates, nearly all of them Chinese, to the list for their ties to the Chinese military, sources said The US was yesterday set to add dozens of Chinese companies, including the nation’s top chipmaker Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC, 中芯), to a trade blacklist, two people familiar with the matter said on Thursday. The move, which has not previously been reported, is seen as the latest in US President Donald Trump’s effort to cement his tough-on-China legacy. It comes just weeks before US president-elect Joe Biden is set to take office on Jan. 20. In total, the US is expected to add about 80 companies and affiliates to the so-called entity list, nearly all of them Chinese. The designations by the