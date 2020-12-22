Watchdog reviews airline’s complaint about Qantas

Reuters, SYDNEY





The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission is looking into a complaint from Rex Airlines that Qantas Airways Ltd is trying to stymie its attempts to become a third player on the country’s major inter-city routes, commission Chairman Rod Sims said yesterday.

Regional carrier Rex plans to begin flying on Melbourne-Sydney-Canberra routes from March next year, directly competing with Qantas, its low-cost arm Jetstar Airways Pty Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd.

Rex last week lodged a complaint with the commission, alleging that Qantas had started flying some regional routes, a strategy it said was aimed at flooding that market with excess capacity.

A Qantas Airways Ltd airplane is parked at a domestic terminal at Sydney Airport on Nov. 16. Photo: Reuters

“We have to see if these are loss-making flights, or not, and of course at the moment ... loss-making is tricky. If they can cover their cash costs, it’s pretty hard to say you can’t fly there,” Sims said in an interview.

The chief executive of Qantaslink, Qantas’ regional brand, said Rex did not have the right to “maintain a monopoly indefinitely” on regional routes.

“We’re focused on adding new routes to regions that we think have genuine growth potential,” chief executive officer John Gissing said in a statement. “We expect these additional flights to stimulate demand to these towns. This is vital at a time when regional tourism needs a boost.”

Sims said he was more focused on ensuring Rex continues to have access to landing slots on the major inter-city routes, a development that has been enabled by reduced flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve got to make sure those slots are available in the longer term, because having three players would provide more competition,” Sims said.

Sims said a recent COVID-19 outbreak in Sydney has delivered a blow to the domestic aviation industry, with several states closing borders at what is usually peak travel time for Christmas and New Year.

“It reminds us how complicated it is to get rid of this virus, and how quickly it can grow,” Sims said, adding that he believed there would be no return to usual international travel to and from Australia throughout next year.