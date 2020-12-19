Fubon Financial Holding Co (富邦金控) yesterday announced that it plans to acquire at least a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun Financial Holding Co (日盛金控) via a public tender offer valued at NT$24.53 billion (US$861 million), the first merger or acquisition of a financial holding company in the nation.
Fubon eventually aims to fully acquire Jih Sun, in a deal that would cost NT$49.04 billion.
Fubon said it had received approval from the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) to proceed with the deal.
It is preparing to file another application with the nation’s competition watchdog, the Fair Trade Commission (FTC), company spokeswoman Sophia Wang (王瑋) told a news conference in Taipei.
If the FTC gives the green light to the acquisition, Fubon plans to acquire the shares via public tender from Tuesday next week to Feb. 1, Wang said.
With the minimum number of shares to be acquired set at 1.88 billion, or a 50 percent stake in Jih Sun, and the maximum set at 3.77 billion shares, or 100 percent, the public offer is estimated to cost Fubon between NT$24.53 billion and NT$49.04 billion, she said.
Fubon would offer to buy each Jih Sun share for NT$13, representing a premium of 24.8 percent over its average closing price over the past 20 trading days, she said.
Fubon, the nation’s second-largest financial holding company by assets after Cathay Financial Holding Co (國泰金控), expects the acquisition to enhance its presence in the brokerage and banking sectors, Wang said.
It would initially borrow to fund the acquisition, but it would not raise its double-leverage ratio beyond the regulatory cap of 125 percent, she said.
Fubon’s double-leverage ratio stood at 113.23 percent as of the end of October, about the mid point of ratios reported by the nation’s 15 financial holding companies, FSC data showed.
The company plans to raise fresh capital by issuing common shares and special shares in the second quarter of next year, Wang said.
“After integrating the 44 branches of Jih Sun International Bank (日盛銀行), the banking unit of Jih Sun Financial, with Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank’s (台北富邦銀行) 135 branches, our branch network would rank first among all banks in Taiwan,” she said.
However, Taipei Fubon Bank has not yet decided if it would retain all of Jih Sun’s 44 branches and it would take balanced regional development into account when integrating the branches, she added.
Fubon Securities Co (富邦證券), the company’s securities arm with the third-largest market share in the nation, would benefit from merging with Jih Sun Securities Co (日盛證券), as the latter ranks seventh by market share, Wang said.
Whether Fubon would retain Jih Sun’s employees would mainly depend on their willingness to join the merged company, she said.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to