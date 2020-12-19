ASE to raise wages, distribute extra bonus

By Lisa Wang / Staff reporter





ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ monthly wages by between 3 and 5 percent for those in entry-level positions at its Kaohsiung fabs.

The adjustment marks the fourth consecutive year of salary hikes in the same range as the firm seeks to retain talent.

It is also to give an extra bonus, or “red envelope,” of NT$10,000 (US$351) for each employee on top of their regular year-end bonuses, ASE said in a statement.

ASE Technology Holding Co chief executive officer Tien Wu speaks in Kaohsiung on Wednesday at a news conference to launch the world’s first private enterprise 5G network using Qualcomm Inc’s millimeter-wave technology. Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times

It is the seventh year in a row that the company has distributed a NT$10,000 additional bonus.

ASE employs about 25,000 people at its Kaohsiung plants.

It plans to spend more than NT$100 million on bonuses this year, ASE said.

The bonuses are to reward the good work of its employees and to drive positive engagement, it said.

The firm plans to recruit another 3,600 people next year to cope with rapidly growing demand for 5G-related applications, it said.

It is to hold a job fair at its K11 fab in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District (楠梓) tomorrow, ASE said.

Its factories are fully utilized due to strong demand for semiconductors this year, and capacity constraints are set to carry over into the second half of next year, ASE chief executive officer Tien Wu (吳田玉) has said.

The global semiconductor industry’s growth used to be highly correlated to the expansion of the global economy, but this year would be an exception, Wu has said.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has upgraded its global revenue forecast for the semiconductor industry to 5 percent annual growth, rather than a slight increase, citing strong demand for 5G-related products and high-performance computing devices, such as data centers.

The strong growth momentum is reflected in ASE’s record revenue last month, which increased 5.7 percent to NT$50.67 billion from NT$47.92 billion in October.

That represented annual growth of 31.7 percent from NT$38.46 billion.