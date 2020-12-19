ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控), the world’s biggest chip tester and packager, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ monthly wages by between 3 and 5 percent for those in entry-level positions at its Kaohsiung fabs.
The adjustment marks the fourth consecutive year of salary hikes in the same range as the firm seeks to retain talent.
It is also to give an extra bonus, or “red envelope,” of NT$10,000 (US$351) for each employee on top of their regular year-end bonuses, ASE said in a statement.
Photo: Lisa Wang, Taipei Times
It is the seventh year in a row that the company has distributed a NT$10,000 additional bonus.
ASE employs about 25,000 people at its Kaohsiung plants.
It plans to spend more than NT$100 million on bonuses this year, ASE said.
The bonuses are to reward the good work of its employees and to drive positive engagement, it said.
The firm plans to recruit another 3,600 people next year to cope with rapidly growing demand for 5G-related applications, it said.
It is to hold a job fair at its K11 fab in Kaohsiung’s Nanzih District (楠梓) tomorrow, ASE said.
Its factories are fully utilized due to strong demand for semiconductors this year, and capacity constraints are set to carry over into the second half of next year, ASE chief executive officer Tien Wu (吳田玉) has said.
The global semiconductor industry’s growth used to be highly correlated to the expansion of the global economy, but this year would be an exception, Wu has said.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), the world’s biggest contract chipmaker, has upgraded its global revenue forecast for the semiconductor industry to 5 percent annual growth, rather than a slight increase, citing strong demand for 5G-related products and high-performance computing devices, such as data centers.
The strong growth momentum is reflected in ASE’s record revenue last month, which increased 5.7 percent to NT$50.67 billion from NT$47.92 billion in October.
That represented annual growth of 31.7 percent from NT$38.46 billion.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over
THREESOME: The company also unveiled the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm’s 5G mmWave technology, with Chunghwa Telecom providing support ASE Technology Holding Co (ASE, 日月光投控) yesterday said it is to invest NT$94 billion (US$3.3 billion) to develop a third smart manufacturing campus in Kaohsiung after rolling out the world’s first smart factory using Qualcomm Inc’s 5G millimeter-wave (mmWave) technology. The project is expected to create 8,600 jobs, the world’s biggest chip testing and packaging service provider said, adding that it plans to introduce the 5G mmWave technology to its new factories as well. ASE started to upgrade its manufacturing systems 11 years ago, using fixed-line, Wi-Fi, or 4G technologies and other hardware to connect 2,000 different machines, it said. The company hopes
Taihei Kobayashi has gone from sleeping on the streets of Tokyo to heading a technology start-up whose market value topped US$1 billion. His rags-to-riches story is among the most remarkable to emerge from a small-cap stock boom that is minting fortunes in Japan. Kobayashi’s company, which helps start-ups and other firms to design and create new businesses and products, went public in July and its shares have since more than tripled. It is an outcome that few could have imagined two decades ago. As Kobayashi tells it, his parents kicked him out at 17 when he quit a prestigious high school to