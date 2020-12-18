Speedy Circuits to invest in new plant

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Printed Circuit Board (PCB) manufacturer Speedy Circuits Co (耀新電子) has pledged to invest NT$180 million (US$6.32 million) in a new factory in Taoyuan as part of the government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative, the InvesTaiwan Service Center said yesterday.

The new facilities would feature automated production lines and smart manufacturing equipment to produce small, custom orders in the shortest time possible, the center said.

The investment is expected to create 40 jobs at the facility in Taoyuan’s Jhongli District (中壢), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said in a release.

“Speedy Circuits has been a trusted manufacturer of PCB samples for many years and boasts the AS9100D aerospace international quality standard,” the ministry said.

Most of Speedy Circuits’ partners are in North America, including Broadcom Inc, Kingston Technology Corp, Facebook Inc and Advanced Energy Industries Inc.

“Having benefited from the boom in servers and network equipment during the COVID-19 pandemic, and demand for deploying 5G infrastructure, Speedy Circuits decided to invest in the new factory in the Jhongli Industrial Park (中壢工業區),” the ministry said.

The company already has a facility in the park, producing 130 different types of PCBs.

The Invest in Taiwan initiative is a series of government programs designed to assist and encourage businesses to fund high-value-added and environmentally responsible manufacturing projects in Taiwan.

“We want to create high-quality jobs and encourage the development of smart manufacturing,” said Ho Kun-sung (何坤松), chief operating officer and spokesman for the InvesTaiwan Service Center.

For projects that meet the initiative’s approval, the center assists with favorable financing terms, as well as location scouting, talent scouting and other help.

So far, more than 751 companies have participated in the program, resulting in NT$1.16 trillion in investment, creating 97,190 jobs, the center said, adding that 48 companies are in the application process.