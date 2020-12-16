Credit Suisse Group AG yesterday said that business in the fourth quarter so far has continued the trend of the previous three months, when the lender got a boost from advising on deals while trading revenue trailed peers.
The investment bank “continues to perform well,” with revenue higher than in last year’s fourth quarter, Credit Suisse said in a statement on its investor day.
In wealth management, stronger transactional business especially in Asia is offsetting headwinds from the stronger Swiss franc and negative interest rates, it said.
Photo: Reuters
The bank confirmed a target for a return on tangible equity of 10 to 12 percent in the medium-term and for capital distributions, while cautioning that reaching that goal next year would depend on provisions for bad loans.
Credit Suisse chief executive Thomas Gottstein is seeking to turn the corner after a series of setbacks overshadowed his first year in office, from loan losses to questionable dealings for a large client.
While he simplified the organizational setup, including at the securities unit, and started a review of the asset management business, he has been unable to stop a constant flow of bad news.
In the latest hit, an impairment on a hedge fund stake and potentially surging legal provisions threaten to affect fourth-quarter earnings.
Since Gottstein combined the investment banking and trading activities in one unit, the business has shown mixed results, with advisory doing well in the third quarter, while fixed-income trading — the largest revenue contributor — trailed peers.
The bank did not give any details on its trading performance so far this quarter.
The heads of the two largest US lenders, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Corp, last week told investors that their investment-banking and trading divisions would notch a strong performance in the fourth quarter as economic activity stayed fairly resilient.
At Deutsche Bank AG, fixed-income trading grew 10 percent in October and 23 percent last month.
The COVID-19 pandemic also exposed some weaknesses in Credit Suisse’s asset management model, a business that is typically a source of stable income with little risk for the bank, but which suffered a number of fund implosions this year as well as a scandal involving one of its largest clients, Softbank Group Corp.
Credit Suisse said that it expects a significant turnaround at the unit next year.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over