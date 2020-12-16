Damage to its iPhone factory in the Indian state of Karnatakaia is much less than has been reported, Wistron Corp (緯創) said yesterday in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
A “preliminary” assessment of the damage from Saturday’s riot was between NT$100 million and NT$200 million (US$3.51 million and US$7.03 million), not the NT$1.67 billion that the Times of India reported on Monday, the contract electronics manufacturer said.
“On the topic of the violent unrest at our Narasapura plant, we are doing our best to recover from and assess the damage. The main production equipment and warehouses have not been as seriously damaged as reported,” Wistron said.
Photo: AFP
“We are working with local police and talking with our insurers,” it said.
The company declined to provide further information beyond what it said in the filing.
Footage uploaded to Twitter shows people breaking windows and equipment at the new iPhone plant in the Narasapura industrial area in Karnataka, while the BBC reported that “hundreds” of people were involved.
While the Times of India on Sunday said that the rioters were employees angry over a wage dispute, Wistron on Monday said that they were “unknown individuals,” and reiterated its commitment to following local labor laws to “maximize the benefits to our workers.”
At the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday, Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) told lawmakers that Taiwan’s economic representatives in India were in “intensive contact” with Wistron and would “extend support as needed by the company.”
Asked if the government would utilize a bilateral investment agreement (BIA) with India over the incident, she said that the agreement “does not apply.”
“This is an individual incident. We are not at a place where it is suitable to call upon the BIA,” Wang said.
The Indian government was “immediately responsive” to the incident, she said.
However, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wen Yu-hsia (溫玉霞) urged the government to “get tough.”
“We encouraged our people to invest in India. We have signed a BIA with India, and now this kind of thing happened,” Wen said. “The government needs to get tough and support Wistron in negotiations with the Indian government.”
Morgan Stanley analysts Howard Kao (高燕禾) and Sharon Shih (施曉娟) yesterday said that the impact on Wistron would be limited for the time being.
“However, we plan to monitor the situation closely — key factors will be the length of the production halt, possible changes in Wistron’s relationship with Apple after this incident, and the progress of Wistron’s phase 2 capacity expansion,” they wrote in a research note.
The plant had started production just a few months ago, with a capacity for just 5 million to 10 million iPhones per year, they said.
It is Wistron’s second production site in India and handles older phones, rather than the latest iPhone 12, they added.
NEW TERRITORY: The violence at the plant might have been instigated by people seeking to take advantage of the company’s unfamiliarity with India, a source said A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said. Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity. Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said. The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among
Apple Inc has started building its own cellular modem for future devices, a move that would replace components from Qualcomm Inc, the company’s top chip executive told staff on Thursday. Apple senior vice president of hardware technologies Johny Srouji made the disclosure in a town hall meeting with company employees, according to people familiar with the comments. “This year, we kicked off the development of our first internal cellular modem, which will enable another key strategic transition,” he said. “Long-term strategic investments like these are a critical part of enabling our products and making sure we have a rich pipeline of
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
HEAVY TOLL: A source said Wistron would close the Karnataka site for two weeks and shift production of the iPhone to its other plants in India and China A riot on Saturday at a Wistron Corp (緯創) plant in India resulted in estimated losses of 4.37 billion rupees or almost NT$1.7 billion (US$59.75 million), Indian media reported. The Times of India yesterday reported that the preliminary estimate of losses included thousands of iPhones stolen during the riot. Wistron would suspend operations at the iPhone factory in Karnataka state for two weeks, a source familiar with the incident said. Because the incident occurred before the peak Christmas season, Wistron’s losses could exceed the preliminary estimate, the source added. About 2,000 workers at Wistron’s Narasapura factory, became enraged after the night shift, apparently over