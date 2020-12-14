Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) has been shifting its focus toward developing quantum technology, which it sees as vital to creating Taiwan’s next miracle in the semiconductor industry, the company said on Saturday.
In its first quantum technology forum held in Taipei, Hon Hai chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉) said the company, also known as Foxconn Technology Group (富士康科技集團) in the global market, established a quantum computing research institute in June as part of its efforts to enter the field.
When he first heard of quantum-powered computers in 2014, Liu did not know exactly what the technology was, he said, adding that it was not until November last year that he began to learn about its use in blockchain applications and Hon Hair started putting resources toward it.
Photo: CNA
In the field of physics, a quantum is the minimum amount of any physical entity involved in an interaction.
As of September, US$21.9 billion had been invested globally in quantum technology, Liu said, adding that the Ministry of Science and Technology has pledged to invest NT$8 billion (US$282 million) in quantum technology development over the next five years.
Hon Hai’s quantum technology institute would develop advanced core technologies over the next three to seven years, Liu said.
“Driven by quantum technology development, Taiwan’s electronics sector will enter a new era,” said Liu, who had led the company’s semiconductor initiatives before he was appointed chairman last year. “With the new technology, Taiwan will create a miracle in its semiconductor industry.”
One of the initiatives of Hon Hai’s quantum computing research institute is its Q-Hub lab project, which was launched in collaboration with National Taiwan University’s physics department, Liu said, adding that Chung Yuan Christian University has also been working with Hon Hai to offer quantum technology-related courses.
The quantum technology institute is expected to collaborate with public, private and academic sectors to build Taiwan’s capability in the area and work with a pool of 60 experts in the field, he said.
On the business outlook for the global information communication technology sector next year, Liu said he was upbeat about emerging technologies such as 5G applications, servers and electric vehicles in the first half of the year.
However, the development of the global economy would depend largely on the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, he said.
In the past few years, Hon Hai has been working to expand from solely hardware manufacturing into software development, to boost its profitability, Liu said.
In the initial phase of diversification, Hon Hai’s gross margin is expected to increase by 1 percentage point to 7 percent, and when the upgrade is completed, the margin will likely rise to 10 percent by 2025, he said.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
CLEANER ENERGY: Five combined cycle generators would replace older models at the power plant in Kaohsiung and complement units at the Taichung plant, the firm said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has purchased five new natural gas power generators from General Electric Co (GE) that would add 6.5 million kilowatts to Taiwan’s power capacity, a 16.2 percent boost, the state-run company said yesterday. Three of the five units would be installed at the Sinda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, while two would be added to the Taichung Power Plant, Taipower said. The combined cycle generators feature a gas turbine and a steam turbine to generate “up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant,” the GE Web site said. A signing ceremony was held