A riot on Saturday broke out at an iPhone factory run by Wistron Corp (緯創) in India, reportedly over unpaid wages, although the company had commissioned employment agencies to pay workers, a source said.
Reports in Indian media that Wistron was paying workers less than the agreed upon amount were inaccurate, said a Taiwanese businessperson with knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be named to protect their identity.
Wistron had commissioned five staffing agencies to recruit workers and had made full payments to the firms on time, the source said.
Photo: AFP
The riots at the factory might have resulted from disputes among the contracted labor agencies and employees, but there are some issues that are not clear, the source said.
It is unclear whether the violence at the plant was instigated by employment agencies or Indian factory managers in an attempt to extort the company, taking advantage of its unfamiliarity with the laws and regulations in the country, the source said.
The riots broke out when about 2,000 workers at Wistron’s new factory in the Narasapura industrial area in Karnataka State ended their night shift by destroying furniture and factory assembly units, and setting vehicles on fire, Indian media reports said.
Police rushed to the scene and broke up the riots, arresting about 100 people, they said.
The Times of India reported that the workers were angry because they were not being paid the wages that had been agreed on when they were recruited.
Wistron said the incident was not a strike, but rather a criminal incident, as the factory was targeted by criminals.
The rioters were outsiders, not factory employees, a Wistron representative said, adding that the Indian government was also investigating the incident.
Some office furniture at the factory was damaged, but equipment on the main assembly lines and the warehouses remained intact, the representative said.
“We are deeply shocked by the events at our Narasapura facility,” Wistron said in a regulatory filing yesterday. “We follow the law and are supporting the authorities with their investigation.”
The company said the safety and wellbeing of its team members are always its top priority, and promised to follow local labor regulations and resume operations as soon as possible.
“We will collaborate with related parties to provide any help needed for the employees,” it said.
Ben Wang (王永平), head of the Taiwan office in Chennai, India, yesterday said that he had discussed the matter with Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddyurappa and the state’s Minister for Large and Medium Scale Industries Jagadish Shettar.
State authorities promised that it would ensure the safety of Taiwanese businesses and expedite an investigation into the riots, Wang said.
They also said that the incident would not become a deterrent to Taiwanese investment in the state, said Wang, who is visiting the state’s capital, Bangalore, at the invitation of the Karnataka government.
Shettar on Saturday said the state government would provide Wistron and other foreign companies invested in the state with necessary protection.
The incident “occurred over the nonpayment of salary due for several months,” the minister said in a press statement. “The protest against the management turned violent after some people started vandalizing the office, setting vehicles on fire, pelting stones and setting the company’s board on fire.”
Expressing regret over the incident, Shettar said it is not right to take the law into one’s own hand, no matter the problem.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk can comfortably call himself the world’s second-richest person amid a surge in the stock of the electric automaker and has added another title: Texan. The norm-shattering entrepreneur on Tuesday announced that he had left California after a heated squabble earlier this year with local authorities, who ordered one of the state’s Tesla factories closed to curb the spread of COVID-19. “Yes, I have moved to Texas,” he told a conference organized by the Wall Street Journal. Musk justified the move by saying that he needed to be closer to two of his biggest projects: The development of rockets
CLEANER ENERGY: Five combined cycle generators would replace older models at the power plant in Kaohsiung and complement units at the Taichung plant, the firm said Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) has purchased five new natural gas power generators from General Electric Co (GE) that would add 6.5 million kilowatts to Taiwan’s power capacity, a 16.2 percent boost, the state-run company said yesterday. Three of the five units would be installed at the Sinda Power Plant in Kaohsiung, while two would be added to the Taichung Power Plant, Taipower said. The combined cycle generators feature a gas turbine and a steam turbine to generate “up to 50 percent more electricity from the same fuel than a traditional simple-cycle plant,” the GE Web site said. A signing ceremony was held