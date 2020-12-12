Listed firms’ Chinese investment gains hit a new high

CHINA WARY: While investment gains increased last quarter, local firms trimmed their investments in China by NT$8.3 billion, falling for a second straight quarter

By Kao Shih-ching / Staff reporter





The nation’s listed companies reported combined Chinese investment gains of NT$122.6 billion (US$4.31 billion) in the third quarter, up 21 percent year-on-year and hitting a high for the period, the Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) said on Thursday.

The commission attributed the gains to listed firms’ investments in 5G communication products and consumer electronics, as China is deploying its commercial 5G networks and some people continue to work from home.

Despite growing investment gains, listed firms continued trimming their investments in China for a second consecutive quarter, with accumulated investment sliding to NT$2.5161 trillion as of the end of September, down NT$8.3 billion from NT$2.5244 trillion at the end of June, commission data showed.

The number of listed firms with investments in China stood at 1,190 — or 73 percent of all 1,613 listed companies in Taiwan, the data showed.

Eight listed companies exited the Chinese market in the first three quarters of the year, the second highest total since 11 withdrew in 2016, the commission said.

Most of the eight companies left to stem losses or pursue a new operational strategy, Securities and Futures Bureau Chief Secretary Kuo Chia-chun (郭佳君) told a news conference in New Taipei City.

“Listed companies’ performance in China seemed mixed, as some industries seized more opportunities and continued expanding their investments, such as the computer sector and the electronic components sector, while other opted to leave,” Kuo said.

Listed companies repatriated NT$37.4 billion of investment gains to Taiwan during the first three quarters, raising accumulated repatriated funds to NT$528 billion, data showed.

Cumulative overseas investment gains by listed firms stood at NT$276.9 billion for the January-to-September period, up 29.8 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.