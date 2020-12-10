Uber Technologies Inc is selling off its flying taxi division to Joby Aviation Inc and investing in the start-up, marking the second time this week that Uber abandoned a side project as it aims to turn a quarterly profit next year.
Joby is to acquire Uber Elevate, the company’s division that imagined a future where air taxis shuttled people above traffic-jammed highways. Uber Elevate also operated a helicopter service in New York City, but it suspended flights during the COVID-19 pandemic.
As part of the deal, Uber is investing US$75 million in Joby, after a previously undisclosed investment of US$50 million in the start-up in January.
The deal follows the playbook Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi has used this year to shed multiple divisions as the company turns away from its science fiction-type ambitions and focuses on trying to make money.
In May, Uber led an investment round of US$170 million in the scooter rental operator Lime, and gave the company its Jump bike-sharing business.
Earlier this week, Uber sold off its self-driving vehicle division to Aurora Innovation Inc and invested US$400 million in the start-up.
Uber’s deal with Joby brings the total money raised by the firm to US$820 million. Joby was earlier this year valued by investors at US$2.6 billion, according to PitchBook data.
Joby said that it intends to operate its electric flying taxis as soon as 2023 and that the two companies would integrate their services into each other’s apps.
Uber Elevate has fewer than 100 employees, Uber said.
“We’re excited for their transformational mobility solution to become available to the millions of customers who rely on our platform,” Khosrowshahi said in a statement about the Joby deal.
California-based Joby’s backers include Toyota Motor Corp, which invested US$394 million in the start-up earlier this year, Capricorn Investment Group, and the venture capital arms of JetBlue Airways Corp and Intel Corp.
United Microelectronics Co (UMC, 聯電) is expected to overtake GlobalFoundries Inc as the world’s third-largest foundry this quarter, as strong demand for display driver and power management chips is estimated to help drive its revenue up 13 percent, market researcher TrendForce Corp (集邦科技) said yesterday. UMC would see its revenue expand to US$1.57 billion this quarter from a year earlier, with a global market share of 6.9 percent, compared with GlobalFoundries’ estimated revenue of US$1.49 billion, with a market share of 6.6 percent, the Taipei-based researcher said. TrendForce attributed the growth to rising customer orders for display driver, power management and Internet
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with
NEW FRONTIER: The 5G penetration rate is expected to climb to about 49 percent in 2022 and 60 percent in 2023, MediaTek chief executive Rick Tsai said in Taipei MediaTek Inc (聯發科), the nation’s biggest supplier of chips used in smartphones, plans to launch its new flagship 5G chip by February in a bid to capture a bigger share of the rapidly growing market, a company executive said yesterday. The announcement indicates that the Hsinchu-based chipmaker is gaining confidence about the rollout of its new 5G chip designed for premium smartphones. The chipmaker two months ago gave a more vague schedule, saying that new phones powered by its new Dimensity 5G chip would enter mass production early next year. The remarks came after the company’s bigger rival Qualcomm Inc last week
GOING DEEPER: The Danish company called on the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms to open up capacity and minimize controversies Danish firm Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners K/S (CIP) yesterday announced six proposed sites for offshore wind farm projects for its phase 3 development. Together, the six sites add up to 6.3 gigawatts (GW) in potential capacity. Four of the proposed sites are in waters more than 50m deep — the limit for fixed-bottom turbine technology. While floating turbine technology is still in the experimental phase, CIP Taiwan Round 3 Projects chief executive Jesper Krarup Holst described the decision to go into deeper waters as a “no brainer” and urged the government to initiate a pilot project for floating wind farms. “It’s just a