No plan for new tariffs on China: Trump adviser

US President Donald Trump does not plan to impose additional tariffs on Chinese goods before US president-elect Joe Biden takes office next month, the senior White House economic adviser said on Monday.

“On the trade talks, we remain engaged,” US National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said at an event hosted by the Washington Post. “We’re not planning on any new tariffs.”

Trump launched an aggressive trade dispute with Beijing that involved tit-for-tat tariffs on hundreds of billions of US dollars of products, many of which remain in place, despite a “phase one” trade agreement signed in January.

Kudlow said China is living up to the initial agreement that included specific targets for purchases of US agricultural products such as soybeans.

“Data show this, that China is abiding by a good chunk of the phase one trade deal,” he said. “They may be behind because of the pandemic situation. There [also] seems to be some positive movement with respect to setting up new laws and new legal bodies, judiciary bodies, to stop the extraordinary theft of our intellectual property, which was, as you know, a key part of our concerns.”

Biden last week said he would not move immediately to remove any of the tariffs Trump imposed during his four years in office, adding that he would focus first on investing in US workers and manufacturing.

When he takes office on Jan. 20, Biden is expected to repair diplomatic relations with trading partners and allies such as the EU, which could be a solid ally in pressuring Beijing to change its behavior.