Cisco Systems Inc has said it plans to buy IMImobile PLC for about US$750 million to add artificial intelligence (AI) software used to help companies manage customer relationships.
The US maker of networking gear is to pay ￡5.95 a share for the UK provider of cloud communications software.
The cash offer, which includes debt, is expected to close in the first quarter, Cisco said in a statement.
Photo: AP
Cisco chief executive officer Chuck Robbins is seeking to recast the company — whose hardware is the backbone of the Internet — as a networking software and services provider. He is responding to an industry-wide shift that has seen more of the functions traditionally provided by in-house hardware migrate to outsourcing offered by remote data centers.
Cisco is seeking to push further into automation to improve the way its customers reach out to their end-users, enabling them to make their pitches and services more effective.
It also wants to add those capabilities to its customer-relationship management offerings.
With IMImobile, it sees an opportunity to use AI software to automate the outreach process more effectively than is currently possible.
For example, it would help customers channel their offerings into the approach that they prefer, such as through text messages, social media or a voice call.
Another instance would be to provide a company representative with more contextual information about the customer they are dealing with to make sure that they tailor that interaction in a way that the customer wants.
“A great customer relationship is built on consistently enjoyable interactions where every touchpoint on every channel is an opportunity for businesses to deliver rich, engaging and intuitive experiences,” Cisco senior vice president Jeetu Patel said in the statement.
The acquisition adds to a growing list of deals as technology companies seek to strengthen their AI capabilities.
A week ago, ServiceNow Inc said that it would buy Canadian start-up Element AI Inc, marking the software maker’s fourth AI-related acquisition this year.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
Five industry associations and four industry-related nonprofit organizations yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding to promote the localization of semiconductor equipment production. At the signing ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan Machine Tool and Accessory Builders’ Association (台灣工具機暨零組件公會) chairman Habor Hsu (許文憲) said that Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is overwhelmingly dependent on imported production equipment. “We have a world-leading semiconductor industry in Taiwan, but 90 percent of our semiconductor manufacturing equipment is imported,” Hsu said. It is time to step up the output of semiconductor manufacturing equipment, he said. “In the wake of COVID-19 and the US-China trade dispute, international businesses will change where and how
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, on Thursday pledged to forge closer ties with its suppliers to boost efforts in developing 3-nanometer (nm) process technology. “While the global economy has been ravaged by the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC still leads the world in the development of 5nm process technology, with strong support from its suppliers,” TSMC senior vice president for information technology and materials and risk management J.K. Lin (林錦坤) told a supply chain management forum on Thursday. “As TSMC has started development of the more sophisticated 3nm process, it is determined to strengthen its cooperation with