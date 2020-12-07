Global PMX upbeat due to auto market recovery

By Chen Cheng-hui / Staff reporter





Global PMX Co Ltd (智伸科), a provider of dual-clutch transmissions and direct-injection parts for gasoline motors, said that it is cautiously optimistic about its business outlook for next year due to a recovery in the global auto market and the electrification trend.

Sales contributions from the automotive segment account for 60 to 70 percent of the company’s total revenue, the company said in a statement on Friday.

Global PMX said that it is positive about its sales performance next year, given global auto brands’ continuous pursuit for better performing engines, the market’s growing awareness of carbon reduction and saving energy, and the increasing penetration of advanced driver-assistance systems in new vehicles.

Global PMX Co Ltd president Eddy Lin poses for a photograph at an extraordinary general meeting in Taipei on Nov. 19 last year. Photo: Lin Jing-hua, Taipei Times

Global PMX’s product lineup includes anti-lock braking, electronic stability control, gasoline direct-injection and dual-clutch transmission systems, as well as high-pressure pumps. It also produces components for surgical equipment, and parts used in electronics and sports devices.

For this quarter, the company said that it expects the high-season effect to drive its shipment growth in key auto components, resulting in higher factory utilization at its plants in Taiwan and China.

In particular, as the auto industry increasingly moves toward electrification, reducing carbon emissions and saving energy, its major clients have continued to raise their demand for key components for hybrid vehicles, which would benefit its transmission system business, Global PMX said.

The company’s statement was released after it on Friday reported that its revenue grew annually for the fifth consecutive month last month, rising 7.44 percent to NT$727.79 million (US$25.52 million).

On a monthly basis, revenue increased 8.53 percent, which the company attributed to healthy orders in China after the country’s Golden Week holiday in October.

In the first 11 months of the year, cumulative revenue totaled NT$6.51 billion, down 6.69 percent from the same period last year, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted factory production and market demand early this year, the company said.

Global PMX reported net profit of NT$391.65 million in the first three quarters, compared with NT$462.52 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share were NT$4.62 in the nine-month period, down from NT$6.55 the previous year, company data showed.