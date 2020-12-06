Oil rose for a fifth straight week with support from an OPEC+ deal and hopes for another round of US stimulus.
Futures in New York and London on Friday closed at fresh nine-month highs, with signs that momentum is building toward a US fiscal stimulus plan that could provide an immediate demand boost, before a vaccine is widely available.
West Texas Intermediate for December delivery rose 1.36 percent to US$46.09 a barrel, up 1.23 percent from a week earlier.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Brent crude for December delivery increased 1.11 percent to US$49.25 a barrel, up 2.22 percent on the week.
Prices had already been rising after OPEC+ reached a compromise agreement that offers something for members concerned about the fragility of the market, as well as nations that want to pump more to take advantage of higher prices.
The agreement involves adding 500,000 barrels a day of production to the market next month, and then holding monthly meetings to decide on subsequent moves.
“At the beginning of the week, there was a sense that there would be no stimulus, and now it looks like there will at least be some limited aid and enough to make a difference in the US,” Strategic Energy & Economic Research president Michael Lynch said.
Meanwhile, “OPEC+ members seem to be sticking to the idea of keeping production down,” even if the decision was not what had widely been expected, he said.
Oil has recently reached the highest levels since March amid optimism over an impending COVID-19 vaccine lifting demand next year.
Alongside the rally in headline crude prices, the oil futures curve is signaling tighter supply as demand in Asia booms and the key North Sea market strengthens.
The prompt timespread for Brent crude moved back into backwardation this week, while the nearest December contract is trading at a higher level than the same contract for December 2022.
“The fact that Asian countries have been coming out of this situation for several months, that’s been the one bright spot,” said Josh Graves, senior market strategist at RJ O’Brien & Associates LLC.
While Democrats and Republicans have been at an impasse for months over another round of US fiscal stimulus, signs of progress have led broader markets to rally heading into the weekend.
US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said that she and US Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell have discussed attaching the relief measures to an omnibus spending bill that the parties are working on separately to keep the government funded beyond Dec. 11 into next year.
Meanwhile, the rally in headline crude prices is not a welcome sign for every corner of the market. Europe’s beleaguered oil refineries are struggling to pass on the higher cost to buyers as they face weak fuel demand due to the pandemic.
In the US, the combined refining margin for gasoline and diesel remains near US$9 a barrel at its lowest in about a decade for this time of year.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government