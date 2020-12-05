New mid-range phones help lift HTC’s revenue

DOUBLE 11: The company received a revenue boost by bundling its latest mid-range smartphones with VR products during the Singles’ Day sales event

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Beleaguered smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported a year-on-year increase in revenue last month, snapping 13 months of decline, backed by strong demand for its mid-range phones, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

HTC reported revenue of NT$555 million (US$19.46 million), up 0.96 percent from a year earlier and 29.3 percent from October, the filing showed.

Despite the improvement, which it attributed to new mid-range handsets and successful online sales promotions, it was still the second-worst November revenue for the Android phone pioneer.

Revenue in the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$5.19 billion, down 44.81 percent from a year earlier.

While the company has shifted its focus to virtual-reality (VR) devices, it released two mid-range handsets that have been well received in the latter half of this year.

In September, it released the HTC U20, the first 5G phone made in Taiwan. Priced at NT$18,900, it is relatively affordable compared with other 5G models.

In October, it launched the 4G HTC Desire 20+. Priced at NT$8,940, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720g processor, four cameras and a 5000mAh battery.

The company took advantage of the Double 11, or Singles’ Day, sales event to promote its smartphone and VR product bundles, which helped boost revenue last month.

HTC on Thursday announced the release of its true wireless earbuds.

Priced at NT$999, the earbuds come equipped with a 400mAh charging case, capable of holding 24 hours of charge.