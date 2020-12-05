Beleaguered smartphone maker HTC Corp (宏達電) yesterday reported a year-on-year increase in revenue last month, snapping 13 months of decline, backed by strong demand for its mid-range phones, it said in a filing with the Taiwan Stock Exchange.
HTC reported revenue of NT$555 million (US$19.46 million), up 0.96 percent from a year earlier and 29.3 percent from October, the filing showed.
Despite the improvement, which it attributed to new mid-range handsets and successful online sales promotions, it was still the second-worst November revenue for the Android phone pioneer.
Revenue in the first 11 months of the year totaled NT$5.19 billion, down 44.81 percent from a year earlier.
While the company has shifted its focus to virtual-reality (VR) devices, it released two mid-range handsets that have been well received in the latter half of this year.
In September, it released the HTC U20, the first 5G phone made in Taiwan. Priced at NT$18,900, it is relatively affordable compared with other 5G models.
In October, it launched the 4G HTC Desire 20+. Priced at NT$8,940, it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720g processor, four cameras and a 5000mAh battery.
The company took advantage of the Double 11, or Singles’ Day, sales event to promote its smartphone and VR product bundles, which helped boost revenue last month.
HTC on Thursday announced the release of its true wireless earbuds.
Priced at NT$999, the earbuds come equipped with a 400mAh charging case, capable of holding 24 hours of charge.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT
Qualcomm Inc expects global shipments of 5G smartphones to more than double to between 450 million and 550 million units next year from this year, driven by increasing 5G network deployment worldwide and broader adoption of 5G technology beyond smartphones, a company executive told a virtual news conference yesterday. The San Diego-based company said that more than five times more telecoms have commercially launched 5G services in the first 18 months of the 5G era, compared with wireless technology transitions to previous generations. The momentum is to pick up speed in 2022, with the shipment volume of 5G-ready smartphones projected to reach