LATIN AMERICA

Investment tipped to fall

Foreign direct investment in the region would fall by between 45 percent and 55 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said on Wednesday. The figures represent the world’s “most pronounced” regional decline, said the report, which was released at the commission’s headquarters in Santiago, Chile. Regional investment reached US$160.7 billion last year, 7.8 percent less than in 2018, a negative trend “that will become more acute in 2020” — mainly as a result of the pandemic, commission executive secretary Alicia Barcena said.

AIRLINES

Norwegian seeks relief

Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA yesterday proposed a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the effects of the pandemic, which have brought the company to the brink of collapse. As part of the plan, the Oslo-based carrier aims to raise up to 4 billion Norwegian kroner (US$455.4 million) from the sale of new shares or hybrid instruments, it said. Only six of the company’s 140 aircraft are in use, while the remaining 134 are grounded.

BANKING

Macquarie strikes deal

Macquarie Group Ltd has struck a US$1.7 billion deal to buy Waddell & Reed Financial Inc and expand its US asset management business, in chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake’s biggest move since taking charge two years ago. The acquisition adds Waddell & Reed’s US$68 billion asset management unit to Macquarie’s US investment management arm, propelling it into the top 25 actively managed, long-term, open-ended mutual fund managers, and giving it the size and scale to compete with larger rivals, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement yesterday.

BANKING

Affin considers IPO

Affin Bank Bhd is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management unit that could raise about 500 million ringgit (US$123 million), people familiar with the matter said. The Malaysian lender is working with advisers on the potential listing for Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd in Kuala Lumpur as soon as the second half of next year, the people said.

RETAILERS

J Sainsbury forgoes break

J Sainsbury PLC said that it is forgoing UK tax relief because its outlook for earnings has improved as grocery demand remains strong during pandemic lockdowns. Sales and profit have been stronger than expected, particularly since the start of the second national lockdowns, and the company forecast adjusted pretax earnings of at least ￡270 million (US$362 million) in the year to March. The company said that it is forgoing about ￡410 million of business rates relief this fiscal year and it would prioritize the use of excess cash for dividends.

FAST FOOD

Frank Carney dies

Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, Kansas, died on Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82. Carney had recently recovered from COVID-19, but had Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade, the Wichita Eagle reported. He died at 4:30am at an assisted living facility in Wichita, his wife and brother told the newspaper.