LATIN AMERICA
Investment tipped to fall
Foreign direct investment in the region would fall by between 45 percent and 55 percent this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UN Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean said on Wednesday. The figures represent the world’s “most pronounced” regional decline, said the report, which was released at the commission’s headquarters in Santiago, Chile. Regional investment reached US$160.7 billion last year, 7.8 percent less than in 2018, a negative trend “that will become more acute in 2020” — mainly as a result of the pandemic, commission executive secretary Alicia Barcena said.
AIRLINES
Norwegian seeks relief
Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA yesterday proposed a package of debt conversion, aircraft divestment and sale of new equity in a bid to overcome the effects of the pandemic, which have brought the company to the brink of collapse. As part of the plan, the Oslo-based carrier aims to raise up to 4 billion Norwegian kroner (US$455.4 million) from the sale of new shares or hybrid instruments, it said. Only six of the company’s 140 aircraft are in use, while the remaining 134 are grounded.
BANKING
Macquarie strikes deal
Macquarie Group Ltd has struck a US$1.7 billion deal to buy Waddell & Reed Financial Inc and expand its US asset management business, in chief executive Shemara Wikramanayake’s biggest move since taking charge two years ago. The acquisition adds Waddell & Reed’s US$68 billion asset management unit to Macquarie’s US investment management arm, propelling it into the top 25 actively managed, long-term, open-ended mutual fund managers, and giving it the size and scale to compete with larger rivals, the Sydney-based bank said in a statement yesterday.
BANKING
Affin considers IPO
Affin Bank Bhd is considering an initial public offering (IPO) of its asset management unit that could raise about 500 million ringgit (US$123 million), people familiar with the matter said. The Malaysian lender is working with advisers on the potential listing for Affin Hwang Asset Management Bhd in Kuala Lumpur as soon as the second half of next year, the people said.
RETAILERS
J Sainsbury forgoes break
J Sainsbury PLC said that it is forgoing UK tax relief because its outlook for earnings has improved as grocery demand remains strong during pandemic lockdowns. Sales and profit have been stronger than expected, particularly since the start of the second national lockdowns, and the company forecast adjusted pretax earnings of at least ￡270 million (US$362 million) in the year to March. The company said that it is forgoing about ￡410 million of business rates relief this fiscal year and it would prioritize the use of excess cash for dividends.
FAST FOOD
Frank Carney dies
Frank Carney, who with his brother started the Pizza Hut empire in Wichita, Kansas, died on Wednesday from pneumonia. He was 82. Carney had recently recovered from COVID-19, but had Alzheimer’s disease for more than a decade, the Wichita Eagle reported. He died at 4:30am at an assisted living facility in Wichita, his wife and brother told the newspaper.
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT