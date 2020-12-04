Health firms showcase innovations

TECH FOCUS: AU Optronics unveiled a high-resolution surgery display and Taipei Medical University Hospital presented a contactless COVID-19 treatment platform

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing their latest innovations at the Taiwan HealthCare Expo, which began at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei yesterday.

Tech companies developing smart medicine products are represented alongside medical supply and pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals.

Diverse topics in healthcare have been addressed, including Kaohsiung Medical University’s virtual reality “nostalgia therapy” for people with Alzheimer’s disease and Chimei Hospital’s 3D printed device to prevent air from getting into feeding tubes.

A Hiwin Technologies Co representative, left, introduces the company’s robotic gait training system to visitors at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 on the opening day of the Taiwan Healthcare Expo yesterday. The system is a walking training system that combines weight-bearing standing, repetitive stepping and balance training for early-stage rehabilitation patients. Photo: CNA

However, the spotlight was on products that incorporate the latest 5G, high-resolution sensor chips and Internet of Things technology, as well as developments to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) unveiled a high-resolution surgery display, while Taipei Medical University Hospital showed off a contactless COVID-19 treatment platform that allows medical professionals to monitor a patient’s condition remotely, reducing contact and thus infection risks.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in the keynote speech at the opening ceremony, said that Taiwan’s stellar performance in combating COVID-19 presents it with a chance to play a more prominent role in the world’s medical supply chains.

President Tsai Ing-wen speaks at the Taiwan Healthcare Expo at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1 in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Chien Jung-feng, Taipei Times

“Taiwan can help, and not just with masks,” Tsai said. “When we develop our medical technology, we are not only ensuring the health of our citizens, but contributing to the well-being of the world.”

Taiwan displayed “capability” and “confidence” in the fight against COVID-19, Tsai said, adding that local businesses must “seize the moment” and secure their place in the worldwide medical industry supply chain.

“The supply chain realignments we have seen this year present a chance for Taiwan to become better positioned,” she said.

“Information and communications technology, and the medical/biotech industries are two pillars holding up Taiwanese industry,” Tsai said. “Businesses from those two fields must cooperate to create the digital transition of the medical industry.”

The government must “think hard” about how to support the development of the Taiwanese biotech and medical industries, she said, adding that the government would accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare and secure enough supplies of key raw materials to build up the nation’s healthcare capability.

Still, the government needs to think about what role it is going to play, and what regulations and laws would best serve the digital transition of the medical industry, Tsai said.

“How do we best use our advantage in the information and communication technology sector to make Taiwan the digital medicine hub of the world in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world?” she said.

The expo has brought together 550 companies and organizations, and 150 start-ups for a total of 1,580 booths at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1. The fair runs through Sunday.

Additional reporting by CNA