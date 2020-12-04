More than 500 exhibitors are showcasing their latest innovations at the Taiwan HealthCare Expo, which began at the Nangang Exhibition Center in Taipei yesterday.
Tech companies developing smart medicine products are represented alongside medical supply and pharmaceutical companies, and hospitals.
Diverse topics in healthcare have been addressed, including Kaohsiung Medical University’s virtual reality “nostalgia therapy” for people with Alzheimer’s disease and Chimei Hospital’s 3D printed device to prevent air from getting into feeding tubes.
Photo: CNA
However, the spotlight was on products that incorporate the latest 5G, high-resolution sensor chips and Internet of Things technology, as well as developments to address the COVID-19 pandemic.
LCD panel maker AU Optronics Corp (友達光電) unveiled a high-resolution surgery display, while Taipei Medical University Hospital showed off a contactless COVID-19 treatment platform that allows medical professionals to monitor a patient’s condition remotely, reducing contact and thus infection risks.
President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), in the keynote speech at the opening ceremony, said that Taiwan’s stellar performance in combating COVID-19 presents it with a chance to play a more prominent role in the world’s medical supply chains.
Photo: Chien Jung-feng, Taipei Times
“Taiwan can help, and not just with masks,” Tsai said. “When we develop our medical technology, we are not only ensuring the health of our citizens, but contributing to the well-being of the world.”
Taiwan displayed “capability” and “confidence” in the fight against COVID-19, Tsai said, adding that local businesses must “seize the moment” and secure their place in the worldwide medical industry supply chain.
“The supply chain realignments we have seen this year present a chance for Taiwan to become better positioned,” she said.
“Information and communications technology, and the medical/biotech industries are two pillars holding up Taiwanese industry,” Tsai said. “Businesses from those two fields must cooperate to create the digital transition of the medical industry.”
The government must “think hard” about how to support the development of the Taiwanese biotech and medical industries, she said, adding that the government would accelerate the digital transformation of healthcare and secure enough supplies of key raw materials to build up the nation’s healthcare capability.
Still, the government needs to think about what role it is going to play, and what regulations and laws would best serve the digital transition of the medical industry, Tsai said.
“How do we best use our advantage in the information and communication technology sector to make Taiwan the digital medicine hub of the world in the post-COVID-19 pandemic world?” she said.
The expo has brought together 550 companies and organizations, and 150 start-ups for a total of 1,580 booths at the Nangang Exhibition Center’s Hall 1. The fair runs through Sunday.
Additional reporting by CNA
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
FIVE NEW FABS: An acquisition of Siltronic would boost GlobalWafers’ market share from 17 to 30 percent, easily surpassing Japanese rival Sumco’s 25 percent GlobalWafers Inc (環球晶圓) yesterday said it is in final talks to acquire Germany-based Siltronic AG in a 3.75 billion euro (US$4.5 billion) deal, which might help it compete with its closest rival Sumco Corp of Japan. The acquisition would be the fifth for GlobalWafers since 2008, as it has grown to become the world’s No. 3 supplier of silicon wafers through such deals. GlobalWafers, which has a 17 percent market share, would see its market position greatly elevated to 30 percent when combined with Siltronic’s 13 percent, according to a presentation Siltronic gave to its investors at a quarterly conference in August. Sumco
A Chinese factory owned by South Korean semiconductor giant SK Hynix Inc yesterday halted operations after a plant worker was found to have an asymptomatic infection of COVID-19, Xinhua news agency reported. The South Korean worker based at the plant in Chongqing since February had departed on Thursday for South Korea, Xinhua reported. He was tested at Incheon Airport in Seoul and confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, it reported. All factory staff as well as staff and recent guests at the hotel where the worker lived have been isolated and given nucleic acid tests, the agency said. “We’re cooperating with the local government
CONCERNS: The bank would act if it noticed currency speculation, the governor said, but he did not comment on a likely trajectory of the NT dollar against the greenback The central bank would intervene in the market whenever necessary to help stabilize the New Taiwan dollar, central bank Governor Yang Chin-long (楊金龍) said yesterday, adding that it is concerned Taiwan might be placed on the US watchlist for currency manipulation. The Control Yuan recently sent letter inquiring about the central bank’s market regulation efforts, Yang told a meeting of the legislature’s Finance Committee on the NT dollar’s appreciation and property price hikes. “It is the central bank’s top responsibility to stabilize foreign exchanges,” he said. The central bank has often stepped in toward the end of trading sessions to moderate the NT