STABLE STRATEGY: The hotel operator made use of a slump in travel during the COVID-19 outbreak to renovate facilities and expects efforts to pay off soon

Luxury hotel operator My Humble House Hospitality Management Consulting Co (寒舍餐旅) yesterday said it is focusing on domestic tourism and boosting food and beverage sales before the government lifts international travel restrictions.

The company is to tap the urban resort business for Le Meridien Taipei (台北寒舍艾美酒店) and Humble House Taipei (寒舍艾麗) in Taipei’s Xinyi District (信義) and Sheraton Grand Taipei Hotel (台北喜來登大飯店) near Taipei Railway Station, My Humble House chairman Wilhelm Tsai (蔡伯翰) told an investors’ conference in Taipei.

Business at hot spring resort Mu Jiaosi Hotel (礁溪寒沐) in Yilan County has held firm, Tsai said.

The company said it might postpone the opening of a new hotel in Taipei near the intersection of Nanjing E Road and Songjiang Road, as travel restrictions might stay in place and constrain business next year.

The new hotel, previously slated to open in the final quarter of next year, would be part of a mixed-use complex build by Continental Development Corp (大陸建設), My Humble House said.

The company reported that revenue for last quarter increased 63.96 percent to NT$752 million (US$26.14 million) from the previous quarter, with food and beverage sales accounting for 70 percent, company data showed.

On an annual basis, revenue shrank 25.74 percent, the data showed

The company posted net losses of NT$30.42 million in the third quarter and losses per share of NT$0.27, narrowing from losses per share of NT$0.7 and NT$1.74 in the second and first quarter, as the adverse effect of the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

In the first three quarters, the company’s net losses totaled NT$302 million, or losses per share of NT$2.71, compared with earnings per share of NT$0.06 in the same period last year.

Revenue totaled NT$1.94 billion in the first three quarters, down 40.2 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.

My Humble House said it took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to renovate facilities at the Sheraton Grand Taipei and Mu Jiaosi to improve customer experience, and launched promotion packages.

The efforts would start to pay off from this quarter, the high season in the hospitality sector, the company said.