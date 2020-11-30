Hilton presses ahead with opening of Taipei hotel

By Crystal Hsu / Staff reporter





US hotel operator Hilton Worldwide Holdings is next month to launch its third property in the nation, Hotel Resonance Taipei (台北時代寓所), despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has diminished international travel.

Hotel Resonance Taipei is a joint venture between Tapestry Collection by Hilton and Tainan-based Prince Housing and Development Corp (太子建設) to cater to technology-savvy business and leisure travelers.

Located on Taipei’s Linsen S Road near the MRT Shandao Temple Station, the hotel — which features 175 guestrooms, a Starbucks cafe, a wellness spa and other amenities — is available for reservations from NT$3,360 (US$116.62) per night ahead of its opening.

Hotel Resonance Taipei, on Linsen S Road near the MRT Shandao Temple Station in Taipei, is pictured on Friday. The hotel is to open next month. Photo: CNA

The property sits on a 1,091 ping (3,607m2) lot, the superficies rights of which Fubon Life Insurance Co (富邦人壽) won for NT$2.61 billion in April 2013 and later leased it to Prince Housing and Development.

Hotel Resonance Taipei is Prince Housing and Development’s second lodging facility after W Hotel in Taipei’s prime Xinyi District (信義).

It is the first hotel under the Tapestry brand in the Asia-Pacific region, reflecting confidence on the part of the US hotelier about the region’s tourism market.

Hotel executives declined to speculate on occupancy and room rates for the first year after the opening, but said they hoped that independent tourists would account for 90 percent of its customers after the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The convenient location, just one stop from the Taipei Main Station, Michelin-star restaurants and popular tourist attractions, would lend support to its business, hotel executives said.