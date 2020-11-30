The government is considering building three reservoirs to help address water shortages, which are expected to become more severe in the coming years, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday.
The planned facilities are Shuangsi Reservoir (雙溪水庫) in New Taipei City, Tianhuahu Reservoir (天花湖水庫) in Miaoli County and Nanhua Second Reservoir (南化第二水庫) in Tainan, WRA Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng (王藝峰) said.
Although the reservoirs are needed to prepare for potential droughts, there is no timetable for their construction, which requires environmental impact assessments and communicating with residents in the areas they would be built, Wang said.
Photo: Chang Hsuan-che, Taipei Times
Upon completion, the three reservoirs could boost the daily water supply by 126,000 tonnes, 260,000 tonnes and 170,000 tonnes respectively, he said.
Taiwan has experienced intensifying water shortages over the past few months, prompting the government last week to suspend farm irrigation on the Chianan Plain (嘉南平原) in southern Taiwan next spring.
The restrictions would affect 19,000 hectares of rice paddies, the Council of Agriculture announced on Wednesday.
The council is also considering similar suspensions in areas in Taichung and Taoyuan, and Hsinchu and Miaoli counties, affecting the first rice harvest of the year. A decision is expected next month.
The government is working to improve some reservoirs in Taiwan, such as increasing the capacity of Chiayi County’s Zengwen Reservoir (曾文水庫), the nation’s largest reservoir, Wang said.
After related work on seven reservoirs is completed, they could provide an extra 180 million tonnes of water per year, he said.
Separately, science-based parks and industrial zones are gearing up for water shortages as the nation faces the dry season, with falling water levels in reservoirs, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said.
At a meeting on Wednesday, the ministry decided to ask science-based parks and industrial zones, which are perceived as two of the largest water consumers in the nation, to save more water to help assuage the pressure caused by low rainfall.
These users aim to curtail their water consumption by 7 percent from an earlier 5 percent to meet the ministry’s request.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) and United Microelectronics Corp (UMC, 聯電), the nation’s top two contract chipmakers, have expressed willingness to cooperate with the ministry.
TSMC and UMC are headquartered in the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) and run sophisticated wafer plants in other science-based parks in central and southern Taiwan.
UMC said it already has standard operating procedures to adjust or even stop water consumption for nonproduction operations such as watering plants or fire drills.
The request for additional conservation is not expected to have an adverse effect on its production, UMC said.
The company has signed an agreement with its suppliers to ensure emergency water supplies are available if the dry season worsens, it said.
TSMC said it would continue to reduce water usage on nonproduction operations, and continue to tout the importance of water conservation to its employees.
The dry season has had no impact on its operations, the company said.
Contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電) is expected to remain the third-largest IC supplier this year, unchanged from last year, IC Insights said yesterday. IC designer MediaTek Inc (聯發科) is expected to become the 11th-largest, up from 16th last year, the semiconductor market research firm said. TSMC is expected to post US$45.42 billion in sales, up 31 percent from last year, IC Insights said in a report released on its Web site. TSMC’s sales growth is largely due to a surge in orders from Apple Inc and HiSilicon Technologies Co (海思半導體) — two of its major clients — which
SETTING AN EXAMPLE: The commission suspended the bank’s two top executives as ‘a warning to all banks,’ while the fine is the biggest to be given to a bank in a single case The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday fined E.Sun Commercial Bank (玉山銀行) NT$20 million (US$693,698) over a theft scandal and punished the bank’s two top executives. A customer relationship manager surnamed Pan (潘) at the bank’s branch in Kaohsiung’s Fengshan District (鳳山) stole NT$140 million from 41 clients over the past seven years, the commission said. Pan secretly transferred the stolen money to accounts belonging to her and her family members by using clients’ debit cards, passwords or documents that were stamped using the clients’ personal stamps between July 2013 and June this year, the commission said. The commission suspended Ben Chen (陳炳良), the
With the speed cryptocurrency is emerging as the millennial generation’s alternative asset of choice in India, it is hard to imagine that just two years ago a couple of blockchain pioneers were briefly in police custody. Sathvik Vishwanath and Harish BV, cofounders of a then five-year-old start-up, were arrested in late 2018. No, they had not pulled off a shady initial coin offering. Their “crime” was that they put up a kiosk in a mall in Bangalore where customers could swap bitcoin, ether or ripple for cash or vice versa. That was the whole point of unocoin, their crypto token exchange.
BREATH OF LIFE: The firm said the under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed to coincide with Intel Corp’s release of its Ice Lake server chip Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密) plans to assemble key components for Google servers at its plant in Wisconsin, people familiar with the matter said, finally breathing life into a factory that US President Donald Trump hailed as crucial to bringing manufacturing back to the US. The company has decided to locate production for this new contract at the existing complex rather than make the components at home or in China, the people said, asking not to be identified. The under-utilized plant should start mass production in the first quarter, timed with the release of Intel Corp’s Ice Lake server chips,