Gold, copper diverge as investors bet on recovery

Bloomberg





Gold plunged while copper soared on Friday, with increasing optimism that a vaccine would spur a global economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copper surged to a seven-year high in London, while gold slid below US$1,800 an ounce for the first time since July, with the sell-off accelerating after liquidation pushed it through a key technical support level.

Gold’s decline quickened pace as investors continued to swap into riskier assets looking to profit from an eventual recovery from the pandemic.

The divergence underscores how investors are increasingly turning away from gold, considered a haven in times of economic stress, in favor of copper, seen as a bellwether for the global economy and an important part of the transition to low-carbon energy resources.

Gold prices posted a third weekly drop, having declined 13 percent from its record high in August.

Copper rallied for a fourth day as other industrial metals climbed, while global stocks were on track for the best month on record with valuations near the highest in about 20 years.

A gauge of global copper producers rose to the highest since January 2013, led by Teck Resources Ltd, Vale SA and Antofagasta PLC.

China’s rapid economic rebound has driven its imports to record levels this year, helping to offset lower demand in the rest of the world.

The country’s latest factory gauge, due tomorrow, is expected to show activity in the top copper consumer continuing a steady expansion.

On Friday, data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange showed copper stockpiles in its warehouses falling to the lowest since late 2014.

Spot gold fell 1.5 percent to US$1,782 an ounce in New York, down 5 percent for the week.

Bullion for February delivery declined 1.3 percent to settle at US$1,788.10 an ounce.

Silver dropped 3.6 percent, while platinum and palladium advanced. Copper for three-month delivery on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.3 percent to US$7,499.50 a tonne.

Additional reporting by staff writer