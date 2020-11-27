Air Liquide Far Eastern Ltd (ALFE, 亞東工業氣體) is to invest NT$4 billion (US$138.84 million) to build a production facility at Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區), the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
ALFE yesterday held a groundbreaking ceremony for the facility, which would produce highly pure industrial gasses for high-tech businesses at the park.
Founded in 1987 as a joint venture between France’s Air Liquide SA and Far Eastern New Century Group (遠東新世紀集團), ALFE is making the largest investment by a French manufacturer in Taiwan, the ministry said.
Air Liquide operates across 80 countries, and has centers in Hsinchu, Kaohsiung, Taichung, Tainan, Taipei and Taoyuan to supply pure gasses and advanced materials to the electronics industry.
ALFE president Olivier Blachier said at the ceremony that the company provides a “total solution” for industrial and medical clients.
The new facility is part of the government’s “Invest in Taiwan” initiative, which provides assistance and favorable loan terms for qualifying projects.
“The goal of the InvesTaiwan Service Center is to accelerate the timeline of Taiwanese investments,” the ministry said in a statement. “By continuing to attract foreign investment and accelerating the research and development of semiconductor production, we ensure Taiwan’s semiconductor industry maintains a global advantage.”
The center also said that Chenghai Metallurgy Corp (承化實業) would invest NT$400 million to build smart factories in Miaoli County’s (苗栗) Toufen Township (頭份).
Chenghai Metallurgy has been “perfecting powder metallurgy processes for more than 30 years,” the ministry said.
Chenghai counts Honda Motor Co, Intai Technology Corp (鐿鈦科技) and Taiwan Fu Hsing Industry Co (台灣福興工業) among its clients, and is the only powder metallurgy company in Taiwan that has production facilities on both sides of the Taiwan Strait and in Southeast Asia, it said.
So far 725 companies have participated in the initiative, accounting for more than NT$1.1 trillion in investment and creating 95,819 jobs in Taiwan, the ministry said, adding that 53 projects are awaiting assessment for participation.
