Xiaomi Corp (小米) posted its fastest revenue growth in more than two years after the Chinese smartphone giant grabbed market share from Huawei Technologies Co (華為) when US sanctions increased.
China’s No. 2 smartphone name reported a stronger-than-anticipated 34.5 percent rise in sales to 72.2 billion yuan (US$11 billion) in the September quarter.
More than half of that originated beyond its home country for the first time as Xiaomi took advantage of Huawei’s retreat to delve deeper into markets from Western Europe to India, where it widened its lead.
The firm’s unit shipments surged 42 percent in the third quarter globally, researcher International Data Corp estimated, by far the best performance among brands from Samsung Electronics Co to Apple Inc.
Huawei’s own volumes plummeted 22 percent over that period and it now has to defend its No. 2 position against the likes of Vivo Communication Technology Co (維沃).
Xiaomi is on track to keep expanding its market share thanks to strong demand for budget phones during the COVID-19 pandemic and Huawei’s supply disruptions, China Merchants Securities Co (招商證券) said ahead of the earnings release.
It said in a memo that “Xiaomi’s price-competitive products are attractive amid the economic uncertainties.”
Xiaomi, whose shares have more than doubled this year, reported a rise in adjusted net income to 4.1 billion yuan from a year earlier, beating projections.
It is one of the few major Chinese tech companies to enjoy strong growth abroad — and in developed markets, to boot — at a time when governments from the US to India are erecting barriers to the country’s businesses.
In India, it has managed to cling to the top spot, despite a deep, nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced