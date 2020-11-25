The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI, 台灣半導體研究中心) yesterday signed an agreement with British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd, allowing TSRI free access to a wide range of Arm’s products for research purposes.
TSRI is the first institute in Asia to be included in the Arm Flexible Access for Research program, enabling researchers to use processors and software produced by Arm when designing new systems of their own.
Under the program, Taiwanese researchers would not have to develop chips from scratch, but could instead build on existing products, TSRI director-general Yeh Wen-kuan (葉文冠) said at the signing ceremony in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
“It is like standing on the shoulders of giants. It dramatically lowers the barrier to entry,” Yeh said.
Other institutes that have signed agreements with Arm include Harvard University in the US and the University of Cambridge in the UK, he added.
Chen Chi-shi (陳麒旭), a deputy section chief at TSRI, said that the goal of the program is to help professors further their research and enable students to gain hands-on experience in their respective fields.
With the signing of the agreement, TSRI has also become the first research institute to gain access to ETHOS-N78, the newest neural processing unit developed by Arm, Arm Taiwan president C.K. Tseng (曾志光) said.
The new neural processing unit can be used in accelerating the development of artificial intelligence applications, Tseng said.
TSRI is one of eight institutes under the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Applied Research Laboratories.
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
HARD ASK: At a meeting held by the MOEA to talk about the RCEP trade deal, trade associations said that they expect the government to push for more free-trade deals Business representatives yesterday urged the government to slow the appreciation of the New Taiwan dollar, saying that some Taiwanese industries have been undercut by rivals due to unfavorable foreign exchange rates. The government should also assist local industries to expand their domestic market, and push for more bilateral trade deals so that Taiwanese companies can enjoy zero or preferential tariffs on exports, following the nation’s exclusion from the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) which was signed by 15 Asia-Pacific nations on Nov. 15, they said at a meeting with the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). Some participants said that the NT dollar’s
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced