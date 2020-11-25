TSRI signs deal with Arm in UK

Staff writer, with CNA





The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI, 台灣半導體研究中心) yesterday signed an agreement with British semiconductor and software design company Arm Ltd, allowing TSRI free access to a wide range of Arm’s products for research purposes.

TSRI is the first institute in Asia to be included in the Arm Flexible Access for Research program, enabling researchers to use processors and software produced by Arm when designing new systems of their own.

Under the program, Taiwanese researchers would not have to develop chips from scratch, but could instead build on existing products, TSRI director-general Yeh Wen-kuan (葉文冠) said at the signing ceremony in Taipei.

From left, National Applied Research Laboratories president Wu Kuang-chong, Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute director-general Yeh Wen-kuan, Arm Taiwan president C.K. Tseng and Shawn Hsu, director-general of the Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Engineering and Technologies, participate in a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

“It is like standing on the shoulders of giants. It dramatically lowers the barrier to entry,” Yeh said.

Other institutes that have signed agreements with Arm include Harvard University in the US and the University of Cambridge in the UK, he added.

Chen Chi-shi (陳麒旭), a deputy section chief at TSRI, said that the goal of the program is to help professors further their research and enable students to gain hands-on experience in their respective fields.

With the signing of the agreement, TSRI has also become the first research institute to gain access to ETHOS-N78, the newest neural processing unit developed by Arm, Arm Taiwan president C.K. Tseng (曾志光) said.

The new neural processing unit can be used in accelerating the development of artificial intelligence applications, Tseng said.

TSRI is one of eight institutes under the Ministry of Science and Technology’s National Applied Research Laboratories.