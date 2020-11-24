More than 700 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green energy has been sold through the Taiwan Renewable Energy Certificate (T-REC) program, the Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspections said yesterday.
The “first batch” of deals, announced in May, was dominated by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (台積電), while the “second batch,” announced yesterday, featured more diverse players including Taipei 101, L’Oreal Taiwan and the Winkler Partners law firm, the bureau said.
In addition, the transaction volume also surpassed the bureau’s expectation, bureau division director Huang Chih-wen (黃志文) said.
“We knew that a lot of deals were coming, but somehow we were still taken by surprise,” Huang said.
Huang last month told the Taipei Times that the bureau predicted “more than 500 million kilowatt-hours” of green energy would be sold through the T-REC platform by the end of the year.
With 113 million kWh of certificates sold through the first batch and 705 million kWh of certificates sold through the second batch, the bureau has surpassed the 500 million kWh prediction.
An innovation on the part of the bureau was allowing companies without an account number with Taiwan Power Co (Taipower, 台電) to purchase the certificates, Huang said yesterday.
“As far as Taipower is concerned, Taipei 101 is one entity. So when L’Oreal Taiwan [located within the building] wanted to buy T-RECs, we had to come up with a system to accommodate them. Now other companies in commercial buildings sharing a common Taipower account can use the same system,” Huang said.
The other notable change is the inclusion of onshore wind in the T-REC system, Huang said, adding that the first batch was entirely solar photovoltaics.
There are about 800 megawatts of onshore wind power capacity in Taiwan in total, he said.
T-REC is recognized by international organizations such as RE-100, Electronic Product Environmental Assessment Tool (EPEAT) and the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).
“For a Taiwanese company, a good score by the CDP can determine whether or not it can participate in the Dow Jones Sustainability Index,” Huang said. “Moreover, being EPEAT-certified could help a company be included in the vendor list for big companies and even the US federal government.”
For many green energy deals, banks are the biggest stakeholders that need to be persuaded, Huang said.
“Banks are not investors, they are lenders. Above all, they care about stability, not the potential upside,” he said.
An amendment last year to the Renewable Energy Development Act (再生能源發展條例) that allows independent power producers to leave Taipower for corporate power purchase agreement deals with the option to return at any time at the same initial feed-in tariff (FIT) rate is key to convincing the banks to accept the risk, Huang said.
“They can return to the embrace of the FIT at any time if things don’t work out,” Huang said.
Even with the guarantee, banks “took a lot of convincing,” he said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced