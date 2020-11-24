The nation’s industrial production last month increased 7.06 percent year-on-year, but slid 1.4 percent from September’s record peak, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said yesterday.
It was the ninth straight month of continuous year-on-year growth for industrial production, as demand for information and communications technology products remained strong, the ministry said, but added that demand might have peaked.
“The demand for COVID-19-related electronics is still robust when you look at it on a year-on-year basis, even though it is down from last month’s record,” Department of Statistics Deputy Director-General Huang Wei-jie (黃偉傑) told a news conference in Taipei.
Photo: CNA
By sector, production of electronic components was up 16.93 percent year-on-year, but down 1.35 percent monthly. In particular, production of integrated circuits rose 23.03 percent annually, but fell 2.98 percent monthly, the ministry said in a report.
Production of LCDs and associated components was up 9.41 percent from a year earlier, although it was down 1.37 percent from the previous month, and that of electronic and optical products increased 6.2 percent annually, but declined 5.76 percent monthly, the report showed.
“Due to strong demand from a new electronic product release, the continued work-from-home demand, and 5G and high-performance computing needs, the electronic components sector reported the 11th month of continuous growth in production,” Huang said. “The flat-panel display sector posted increases both in price and volume, which also boosted production.”
Production of chemical materials last month expanded 8.95 percent year-on-year due to increased demand for epidemic prevention-related products as well as a lower comparison base last year, which saw plummeting oil prices and the US-China trade dispute weighing on production.
On a monthly basis, the sector’s production increased 11.81 percent, the report showed.
Production of base metal products moved up 7.52 percent from a year earlier, which Huang attributed to a lower comparison base for the same reasons, as well as rising international steel prices.
Production was up 3.66 percent from the previous month.
“There is a return to demand from downstream industries such as automotive, mechanical, home appliance and construction,” Huang said of the uptrend in the base metals sector.
Mechanical equipment production fell 0.21 percent year-on-year and 4.54 percent month-on-month, while output of automobiles and auto parts was up 1.05 percent annually and 9.52 percent monthly, the report showed.
Overall, the nation’s industrial production for the first 10 months of this year increased 6.47 percent from the same period last year.
Looking forward, the ministry said that 11.6 percent of local manufacturers surveyed said they think production this month would increase from last month, while 73.8 percent predicted it would hold steady and 14.7 percent said it would decrease.
While COVID-19 remains a pressing concern in Europe and the US, Huang said he does not expect the situation to become as severe as it was earlier this year.
“The difference between the second wave and the first wave of lockdowns is that only non-essentials facilities are subject to mandatory shutdowns,” Huang said. “The impact on industry is hopefully going to be far less.”
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]
OPPORTUNITY: After Huawei said it would sell a sub-brand, potentially exempting it from the US ban, the Hsinchu-based chipmaker eyes the chance to boost sales in China MediaTek Inc (聯發科) yesterday became the nation’s second-most valuable listed company after its market capitalization climbed to NT$1.157 trillion (US$40.23 billion) amid investors’ optimism of new business opportunities, while Hon Hai Precision Industry Co (鴻海精密), a major assembler of Apple Inc’s iPhones, fell one notch to third with a market capitalization of NT$1.153 trillion. The increase in MediaTek’s value came as its shares rallied 4.6 percent to close at NT$728 yesterday, as investors expected the handset chip supplier to benefit from Huawei Technologies Co’s (華為) decision to sell its low-to-mid-range smartphone business under the Honor (榮耀) sub-brand. On Tuesday, Huawei announced