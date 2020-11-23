G20 economies should work to provide trillions of US dollars in trade financing for developing countries to ensure the recovery of the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, a top WTO official said on Saturday.
WTO Deputy Director-General Alan Wolff told G20 leaders it was critical to utilize trade to help underwrite the economy, facilitate trade in essential medical supplies and reform the institutional framework for world trade.
“When crops do not move and factories are idled throughout the developing world, the global recovery will be delayed for all,” the American said. “A trade finance initiative should be seen as an essential part of improving the outlook for economic recovery.”
Photo: Reuters
The World Economic Forum this year said that the pandemic was exacerbating a gap in global trade funding that was already at US$1.5 trillion before the crisis began, with over 50 percent of requests for trade funding being rejected.
The lack of access to financing hits least developed countries hardest.
Cooperation between international institutions, the WTO and commercial banks would be needed to free up trillions of US dollars in required funding, Wolff said.
G20 leaders were set to underscore their commitment to the multilateral trading system in a joint statement to be signed yesterday, a draft of the communique showed.
The Switzerland-based WTO is in turmoil as the administration of US President Donald Trump has blocked the selection of a new director-general and the functioning of a dispute settlement body.
Wolff urged G20 leaders to engage in a “major institutional reform effort” and restore the WTO’s deliberative and negotiating functions.
Wolff also called for new measures to speed up the supply of essential medical products.
Barriers at borders and export restrictions should be reduced, particularly for the benefit of the poorest countries, he said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]