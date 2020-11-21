AUTOMAKERS
Nissan mulls electric pickup
Nissan Motor Co is looking to breathe new life into its full-size gasoline-powered pickup by electrifying it with the help of a Detroit-based start-up, people familiar with the matter said. The Japanese automaker is considering buying a battery-electric powertrain from Hercules Electric Vehicles for its Titan pickup and sharing parts for the start-up’s own truck in a prospective strategic partnership, said the people, who declined to be named. The talks are ongoing and could still fall apart before a deal is signed, they said. The two planned vehicles would join a crowded field of new electric trucks chasing an as-yet untested market for battery-powered haulers. Hercules plans to produce its first vehicle, a luxury electric truck called the Hercules Alpha, at niche volumes starting in mid-2022.
CHINA
US firms more optimistic
More than 60 percent of US businesses in the nation are more optimistic about doing business after the US presidential election, a survey released yesterday showed. However, nearly one-third of firms believed that trade tensions would continue indefinitely, according to the survey of 124 companies by the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, which also found that 33 percent of company heads were concerned about the personal safety of employees as a result of exit bans or detentions. Most respondents to the survey, which was conducted from Nov. 11 to Sunday, did not expect trade restrictions or tariffs to increase. Companies also showed increased optimism on expected revenues this year compared with a July survey.
UNITED KINGDOM
Borrowing hits record
Government borrowing climbed to a record ￡214.9 billion (US$285.4 billion) in the first seven months of the fiscal year, underscoring the tough choices facing Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he prepares for a major announcement on spending next week. Office for National Statistics data yesterday showed that the deficit in October alone totaled ￡22.3 billion, leaving the nation on course for a shortfall approaching ￡400 billion for this fiscal year as a whole and debt above 100 percent of GDP for the first time since the early 1960s. There was better news on retail sales, which rose for a sixth consecutive month. At almost one-fifth of the economy, the deficit is set to be the largest in peacetime — a staggering deterioration from March, when the Office for Budget Responsibility was expecting just ￡55 billion, or about 2.5 percent of GDP.
GAMING
Roblox files for IPO
Online gaming company Roblox Corp has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), aiming to capitalize on a pandemic-fueled sales surge and the growing popularity of its platform. The size of the offering was listed at US$1 billion in a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday, although that is a placeholder that is likely to change. The company is to disclose plans for the size and price range for the sale in a later filing. Roblox hosts millions of games that are built by its users, who then get a share of any related revenue. It says that two-thirds of all children aged nine to 12 in the US use the platform. The company had 31 million daily active users during the first nine months of the year, up 82 percent from the same period last year, the filing said. The amount of time those users spent engaged on the platform more than doubled from last year to 22 billion hours, the company said.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
ARIZONA PROJECT: A spokeswoman said that TSMC appreciates the support from US authorities, which gives it and its partners confidence about future investments City officials in Phoenix, Arizona, on Wednesday approved a slate of financial incentives and government support for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co’s (TSMC, 台積電) planned US$12 billion chip plant, a step toward bringing high-tech manufacturing to the US and addressing national security concerns over the industry supply chain. The city agreed to provide about US$200 million to develop roads, sewers and other infrastructure, according to a notice from the city council. At least one additional set of traffic lights would be included for a cost of approximately US$500,000. The company is conducting due diligence on several locations in Phoenix with a final decision to
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the
A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S is planning to launch a US$1.6 billion share buyback program as the world’s biggest container shipping company weathers the COVID-19 crisis better than expected. Copenhagen-based Maersk, which on Tuesday raised its guidance for a second time since last month, reported a 39 percent rise in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization to US$2.3 billion in the third quarter. Profit by that measure, before restructuring and integration costs, would reach US$8 billion to US$8.5 billion this year, the company said. Its previous guidance was for US$7.5 billion to US$8 billion. “The global economic environment was [in the third quarter]