Foreign direct investment declines 25.1%

By Angelica Oung / Staff reporter





Foreign direct investment (FDI) fell 25.1 percent year-on-year in the first 10 months of the year to US$7.3 billion, the Investment Commission said yesterday.

Denmark-based Orsted Wind Power TW Holding A/S topped the list, with the government approving its plan to inject NT$18 billion (US$624.57 million) into its local wind power unit, Orsted Taiwan Ltd (沃旭能源), the commission said in a statement.

A total of 2,901 foreign investment projects were approved in the first 10 months, down 11.8 percent from a year earlier, it said.

The number of newly approved companies was 1,876, accounting for US$458 million in investments, it said.

The number of investment projects from countries that are part of the government’s New Southbound Policy was 448, down 17.5 percent year-on-year, with total investments reaching US$325 million, down 62.9 percent, it said.

The commission approved 83 investment cases from China during the period, a decline of 31.4 percent. However, in terms of value, total investments grew 36.9 percent to US$124 million.

As for outbound investments, 440 cases were approved in the first 10 months, down 22 percent, but up 19 percent in value to US$7 billion, the commission said.

Yageo Corp (國巨) led the list, investing US$1.4 billion in Yageo Holding Hungary LLC and US-based Kemet Corp. Fong Chun Formosa Fishery Co (豐群水產) followed, investing US$775 million in US-based Bumble Bee Foods, LLC.

There were 146 approved outbound investments to New Southbound countries, a decrease of 33.3 percent and 10.5 percent in terms of value to US$2.2 billion.

The commission approved 387 China-bound investments, down 22 percent year-on-year.

However, the amount surged 47 percent to US$4.8 billion, led by Grand Pacific Petrochemical Corp (國喬石化) with US$376 million.