Joint venture mulled for Norway car battery foundry

Reuters, OSLO and SEOUL





Equinor ASA, Norsk Hydro ASA and Panasonic Corp are to explore opportunities to set up a lithium-ion battery production business in Norway, targeting automakers as potential customers, the firms said yesterday.

Norway, which relies heavily on oil and gas revenues, aims to become the world’s first country to end the sale of fossil-fuel powered vehicles, setting a 2025 deadline. Electric vehicles make up about 60 percent of sales in the country.

“The companies intend that this initiative is based on Panasonic’s leading technology and targets the European market for electric vehicles and other applications,” they said in a joint statement.

The potential business could supply batteries to Tesla Inc’s new electric-vehicle plant in Germany, a Panasonic spokeswoman said.

The electronics maker is planning to expand its joint battery venture with Tesla in the US by adding a new production line next year.

As Europe seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, oil major Equinor and metals producer Norsk Hydro both aim to increase areas of their business benefiting from transition to new forms of energy use.

“We expect battery production to grow rapidly as a solution to the world’s number one challenge, climate change,” Norsk Hydro executive vice president Arvid Moss said.

“Our companies will seek to create a battery business that is profitable, scalable and sustainable,” Equinor executive vice president Al Cook said.

Separately, Hyundai Motor Co is being sued over a string of battery fires in its electric vehicles, just as General Motors Co recalls nearly 70,000 vehicles with batteries from the same maker, LG Chem Ltd.

The owner of an electric-powered Hyundai Kona, who asked to be identified only by his surname Kim, is among about 200 people who last week lodged a class-action lawsuit against Hyundai, seeking compensation for what they say is the reduced value of their vehicles, Kim and two lawyers representing them told Reuters.

The lawyers said that they were seeking 8 million won (US$7,250) per plaintiff who wants Hyundai to replace their vehicle’s entire battery pack — its most expensive part — not just update the software, as the company’s recall provides.