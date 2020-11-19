Equinor ASA, Norsk Hydro ASA and Panasonic Corp are to explore opportunities to set up a lithium-ion battery production business in Norway, targeting automakers as potential customers, the firms said yesterday.
Norway, which relies heavily on oil and gas revenues, aims to become the world’s first country to end the sale of fossil-fuel powered vehicles, setting a 2025 deadline. Electric vehicles make up about 60 percent of sales in the country.
“The companies intend that this initiative is based on Panasonic’s leading technology and targets the European market for electric vehicles and other applications,” they said in a joint statement.
The potential business could supply batteries to Tesla Inc’s new electric-vehicle plant in Germany, a Panasonic spokeswoman said.
The electronics maker is planning to expand its joint battery venture with Tesla in the US by adding a new production line next year.
As Europe seeks to reduce its carbon footprint, oil major Equinor and metals producer Norsk Hydro both aim to increase areas of their business benefiting from transition to new forms of energy use.
“We expect battery production to grow rapidly as a solution to the world’s number one challenge, climate change,” Norsk Hydro executive vice president Arvid Moss said.
“Our companies will seek to create a battery business that is profitable, scalable and sustainable,” Equinor executive vice president Al Cook said.
Separately, Hyundai Motor Co is being sued over a string of battery fires in its electric vehicles, just as General Motors Co recalls nearly 70,000 vehicles with batteries from the same maker, LG Chem Ltd.
The owner of an electric-powered Hyundai Kona, who asked to be identified only by his surname Kim, is among about 200 people who last week lodged a class-action lawsuit against Hyundai, seeking compensation for what they say is the reduced value of their vehicles, Kim and two lawyers representing them told Reuters.
The lawyers said that they were seeking 8 million won (US$7,250) per plaintiff who wants Hyundai to replace their vehicle’s entire battery pack — its most expensive part — not just update the software, as the company’s recall provides.
The Financial Supervisory Commission (FSC) yesterday said it has approved ShopeePay Taiwan Co’s (蝦皮支付) application to operate an electronic payment service in Taiwan, as the third-party payment service provider has to manage higher fund flows due to the rising business of its e-commerce affiliate Shopee Taiwan Co (樂購蝦皮). If a third-party payment service provider’s average daily transactions surpass NT$1 billion (US$34.7 million), it must apply to the commission to become an e-payment company, which is subject to stricter regulations, the commission told a news conference in New Taipei City. ShopeePay handled NT$3.1 billion on average in daily transactions last year, Banking
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC, 台積電), the world’s largest contract chipmaker, yesterday said it is to raise employees’ regular wages by an average of 20 percent in an effort to acquire and retain talent. That would be the biggest hike in regular paychecks in the company’s history, as the fight for technology talent becomes increasingly fierce and talent poaching seems normal. The last such move came in 2009, when it boosted employees’ regular pay by 15 percent, before scrapping long-term practices of stock bonus distribution for employees in 2010 in response to a major change in accounting rules. Since then, the
Pegatron Corp’s (和碩) board of directors has approved a proposal to spend US$150 million to build manufacturing facilities in India, while considering a plant in the US, the company said yesterday. A factory in India is to begin production in the second half of next year or in 2022, it said. “This is just the initial investment,” CEO Liao Syh-jang (廖賜政) said. “Due to the COVID-19 situation, it has been harder for Pegatron staff to visit India, resulting in delays.” Speaking to a virtual investors’ conference, Liao said there is “client demand” for US production as well, and that the possibility is “under
‘SENSITIVE ITEMS’: The WTO’s Informational Technology Agreement ensures that more than half of Taiwan’s exports are tariff-free, the minister of economics said Taiwan will find its own way, despite not being a part of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Minister of Economic Affairs Wang Mei-hua (王美花) said yesterday. Fifteen Asia-Pacific nations — the 10 ASEAN members, as well as Australia, China, Japan, New Zealand and South Korea — signed the trade deal on Sunday. The members together account for about one-third of the world’s GDP. Responding to media reports that Taiwan would be left “out in the cold” or “marginalized economically” after the signing of the RCEP, Wang said the effects of the deal would not be “overwhelming” or “immediate.” “After going through the