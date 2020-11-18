Now at Amazon.com Inc: insulin and inhalers.
The online colossus yesterday opened an online pharmacy that enables customers to order medication or prescription refills, and have them delivered to their front door in a couple days.
The potential impact of Amazon’s arrival in the pharmaceutical space rippled through the sector immediately. Before the opening bell, shares of CVS Health Corp fell almost 7 percent. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc and Rite Aid Corp tumbled 10 percent.
Photo: Reuters
The big chains rely on their pharmacies for a steady flow of shoppers that might also grab a snack, or shampoo or groceries on the way out.
All major pharmaceutical chains have upped online services, but Amazon has mastered it, and its online store is infinitely larger.
Amazon was to begin offering commonly prescribed medications yesterday, including creams, pills, and medications that need to stay refrigerated, such as insulin.
Shoppers have to set up a profile on Amazon’s Web site and have their doctors send prescriptions there.
Most insurance is accepted, Amazon said.
However, Prime members who do not have insurance can also buy generic or brand-name drugs from Amazon for a discount.
The company has eyed the healthcare industry for some time. Two years ago, it spent US$750 million to buy online pharmacy PillPack, which organizes medication in packets by what time and day they need to be taken.
Amazon said that PillPack would continue, focusing on shipping medication to people with chronic conditions.
