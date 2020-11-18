Antivirus software developer Trend Micro Inc (趨勢科技) has overtaken Asustek Computer Inc (華碩) as Taiwan’s most valuable brand, according to the Best Taiwan Global Brands survey released by the Ministry of Economic Affairs yesterday.
The ministry credited Trend Micro’s rise with the increasing importance of data safety as the COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to the work-from-home trend and worsening US-China trade ties.
Prior to this year, Asustek had been the most valuable Taiwanese brand for seven years in a row.
Photo: Screen grab from Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Web site
Trend Micro’s brand was valued at US$1.6 billion, up 7 percent year-on-year, while Asustek’s came in at US$1.5 billion, down 2 percent, the survey showed.
The Industrial Development Bureau commissions international consultancy Interbrand to conduct the annual survey on the value and ranking of top Taiwanese brands.
The latest report showed that the total value of the top 20 Taiwanese brands reached US$10.1 billion, up 5 percent year-on-year.
Food conglomerate Want Want China Holdings Ltd (中國旺旺控股) remained in third place with a brand value of US$1 billion, up 7 percent from a year earlier, and industrial computer maker Advantech Co Ltd (研華) came in fourth with a brand value of US$626 million, up 13 percent, the survey found.
Exercise and health brands saw the largest growth on average, according to the survey.
Bicycle maker Giant Manufacturing Co (巨大機械) surged 17 percent in brand value to US$562 million, becoming the fifth most valuable Taiwanese brand, while fellow bicycle maker Merida Industry Co (美利達) rose 14 percent to US$402 million, making it the 10th most valuable Taiwanese brand.
Ranked 17th is Johnson Health Technology Co (喬山健康科技), with its brand value growing 21 percent to US$177 million, the survey showed.
“Taiwanese businesses displayed great resiliency in a turbulent 2020,” the ministry said in a statement. “This is the first year the aggregate brand value of the top 20 brands broke US$10 billion since 2013.”
Although their relative positions shifted, there was no change to the top 20 brands in Taiwan this year, the ministry said.
This year’s listing was expanded from the top 20 to the top 25 brands, with companies such as Taiwan Cement Corp (台灣水泥) and CTCI Corp (中鼎工程) making the list for the first time, the ministry said.
